PERFECT GAME AND DICK'S EXPAND PARTNERSHIP, INCLUDE NAMING RIGHTS AT EAST COBB COMPLEX

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the renewal and expansion of its longstanding partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Perfect Game and DICK'S have expanded their partnership to include naming rights for the iconic East Cobb Complex in Georgia, which will now be called DICK'S Sporting Goods Park at East Cobb.

As part of the expanded agreement, the iconic East Cobb Complex in Georgia will officially be renamed DICK'S Sporting Goods Park at East Cobb, reinforcing the retailer's long-term investment in youth sports and enhancing one of the most recognized destinations in all of amateur baseball. The announcement comes ahead of this weekend's Perfect Game 11U and 12U Select Festivals, both taking place at the newly-named ballpark.

The renewed partnership also includes DICK'S continuing as the title sponsor of the prestigious Perfect Game All-American Classic through 2027. This year's game will be played on August 16 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the home of the Phillies, during a yearlong celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Together, Perfect Game and DICK'S will continue delivering year-round engagement opportunities across Perfect Game's national event portfolio, digital platforms, email marketing, social media channels and the free PGTV streaming app. In addition, DICK'S will support branded improvements and on-site enhancements at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park at East Cobb, creating an even stronger experience for the thousands of athletes and families who attend Perfect Game events each year.

"DICK'S has been an outstanding partner that shares our passion for growing the game and supporting young athletes at every level," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Having one of the country's most storied amateur baseball fields brandishing the DICK'S name makes all the sense in the world."

The partnership renewal reflects Perfect Game's continued growth as the leading platform in youth baseball and softball and underscores the organization's commitment to delivering added value and resources to the athletes and families it serves.

"Perfect Game plays an important role in shaping the future of diamond sports and we're excited to build upon what we've already created together," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "This partnership allows us to show up where young athletes are celebrating the game, and we're proud to support and equip them every step of the way."

DICK'S will continue supporting Perfect Game participants through integrated retail promotions, event activations, digital content and community-focused initiatives designed to enhance the overall youth sports experience.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA