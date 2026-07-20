PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH MLB SUPERSTAR MOOKIE BETTS, NAMING LGND OFFICIAL GLOVE OF PERFECT GAME

Partnership Officially Kicks Off with LGND Block Party on July 27 in Fullerton, California

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a landmark partnership with Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star and 6-time Gold Glove Award winner Mookie Betts, naming recently-announced LGND Glove the Official Glove of Perfect Game. The collaboration establishes a first-of-its-kind relationship between baseball's most influential amateur ecosystem and an active MLB superstar at the height of his career.

Perfect Game has named Mookie Betts' LGND Glove the Official Glove of Perfect Game. Betts, a 6-time Gold Glove winner, recently launched LGND in collaboration with a group of longtime friends.

The partnership will officially launch on July 27 as part of the LGND Block Party, a large-scale public event headlined by Betts and supported by Perfect Game's nationwide athlete and family community. The event will take place at The Yard, located in Fullerton, Calif.

The launch introduces two premium glove lines developed with player performance and feedback in mind:

Mook Series — Each glove features Betts' signature stamped in the palm, his game-worn colorway and the iconic 50 Tri-Star logo embroidered on the thumb, giving players an authentic connection to one of baseball's premier athletes.

MVRK Series — Delivers the same premium Japanese leather construction and craftsmanship in a collection designed for players who want professional-level performance with distinctive styling and versatility across multiple positions.

LGND's development process was rooted directly in athlete insight, with product decisions informed by surveys of more than 1,000 Perfect Game families to determine what today's baseball players want most in a glove.

"This partnership represents everything Perfect Game strives to deliver to athletes, which is access, authenticity and products shaped by the needs of players," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "Mookie is one of the most accomplished and respected players in baseball, but beyond that, he understands what young athletes value. LGND was built with those athletes in mind, and we believe this will redefine expectations for baseball equipment partnerships."

Unlike traditional endorsement agreements, the relationship combines three influential forces: an active MLB superstar, the largest youth baseball platform in the country and direct product input from the families who use the equipment every day. No other glove brand currently enters the market with both an exclusive partnership with Perfect Game, reaching millions of athletes and families annually, and the backing of an active MVP-caliber MLB player.

The LGND Block Party, scheduled for July 27 in Fullerton, will serve as the public debut of the brand and partnership. The event will feature:

Release of 300 LGND gloves

On-field baseball drills and athlete engagement opportunities

Celebrity appearances

Food trucks and fan experiences

A Mookie Betts raffle experience and additional giveaways

"Everything about LGND started with players," said Mookie Betts. "We listened to what athletes actually wanted in a glove and built around that. Partnering with Perfect Game allows us to bring those products directly to the next generation of baseball players."

As the Official Glove of Perfect Game, LGND will receive year-round integration across Perfect Game events, digital platforms, athlete experiences and national programming, further connecting the brand with the most engaged youth baseball audience in the country.

To check out the glove lines and place an order, visit LGNDSports.com.

Media contact: Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About LGND

LGND is a premium baseball glove company founded by MLB superstar Mookie Betts. Built on a commitment to elite performance, innovation and craftsmanship, LGND develops high-quality gloves designed to help athletes play with confidence at every level of the game. With products made of premium Japanese Kip Leather, LGND is dedicated to creating the next generation of legendary baseball equipment.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA