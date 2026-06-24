PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP WITH DOUBTED ATHLETES

SANFORD, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new media rights partnership with Doubted Athletes that will bring select Perfect Game games and events to audiences throughout the year.

Perfect Game has entered into a media rights partnership with Doubted Athletes that will bring select Perfect Game games and events to audiences throughout the year.

Under the agreement, Doubted Athletes will broadcast a slate of select Perfect Game contests from across the organization's national schedule, providing expanded visibility for athletes, teams and events while delivering additional opportunities for fans, college recruiters and professional scouts to follow the next generation of baseball talent.

"This agreement represents another important step in the evolution of Perfect Game as a media platform," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "As demand for amateur baseball content continues to grow, we're creating new ways for fans to follow our athletes while expanding opportunities for sponsors and partners to connect with one of the most engaged audiences in sports."

The inaugural broadcast for the partnership will be the airing of Perfect Game's 2026 Ultimate Baseball Championship (UBC), which took place last week in West Palm Beach, Fla. The UBC will serve as the first step in a broader effort to expand access to Perfect Game's most prominent events throughout the year as Doubted Athletes will showcase one full length marquee matchup each month. The partnership also creates valuable new sponsorship inventory, allowing Perfect Game to integrate advertising and branded content opportunities into live broadcasts throughout the season.

Doubted Athletes will also be on site this week in Marietta, Ga., for coverage of the 17U WWBA National Championship, where nearly 400 teams will play in over 1,200 games over an eight-day span. The event takes place June 23-30 at Perfect Game's East Cobb Complex.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA