PERFECT GAME NAMES WIN REALITY AS OFFICIAL VIRTUAL REALITY TRAINING PARTNER

Partnership Combines the Nation's Leading Amateur Baseball Platform with the Industry's Leading Virtual Reality Training System

SANFORD, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new partnership with WIN Reality as its Official Virtual Reality (VR) Training Partner. The partnership brings together two leaders in baseball and softball development with a shared mission: helping athletes train smarter, develop faster and perform with confidence when the game matters most.

Perfect Game has named WIN Reality its Official Virtual Reality Training Partner. The partnership will be highlighted by event integrations, educational content, performance data and athlete development initiatives.

For years, Perfect Game has helped players earn opportunities by providing exposure to college coaches and professional scouts. WIN Reality was built to help athletes prepare for those opportunities by giving them access to the type of training traditionally reserved only for the most elite levels. Through WIN Reality, players can face thousands of realistic pitches, sharpen pitch recognition, improve swing decisions and develop timing in a game-speed environment, anytime and anywhere.

The partnership extends beyond technology. Through event integrations, educational content, performance data and athlete development initiatives, Perfect Game and WIN Reality will work together to help players bridge the gap between practice and performance.

In addition, Perfect Game will enhance its showcase experience through the integration of WIN's Blast Motion sensor technology at designated events. This will provide athletes with deeper performance insights and data-driven development opportunities during key evaluation moments.

"WIN Reality is at the forefront of innovation in player development, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing the game through technology and education," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "From event integration to premium content, this collaboration will deliver meaningful value to our athletes and families."

Chris O'Dowd, CEO of WIN Reality, said the partnership represents a natural alignment between two organizations focused on helping athletes maximize their potential.

"Perfect Game has become the standard for identifying and showcasing talent. What excites us most is that we share the same belief: every athlete deserves access to great development opportunities," said O'Dowd. "The game is changing. Players need more than swings in a cage. They need game-speed decisions, feedback and deliberate practice. Together, we're helping athletes train for the moments that can change their careers."

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

Luke Swan / [email protected] / (608) 485-0431

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About WIN Reality

WIN Reality is a leading sports technology company helping athletes train smarter, compete with confidence, and reach their potential. Serving players from youth baseball and softball through the professional ranks, WIN combines virtual reality training, artificial intelligence, performance data, and connected field technology into a complete player development ecosystem. WIN's portfolio includes TrainVR, the industry's leading virtual reality hitting platform; SwingAI, personalized AI-powered swing analysis; Blast Motion, trusted swing sensor technology used across every level of the game; and SmartPark, a connected field platform that transforms baseball and softball diamonds into data-rich environments with live performance insights, recruiting data, and enhanced game experiences.

Together, WIN's technologies help athletes bridge the gap between practice and performance by delivering better feedback, more meaningful reps, and greater access to development opportunities.

For more information, visit winreality.com.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA