Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky from Eddy Soberon and Eric Sternberg to Steven Towers

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky from Eddy Soberon and Eric Sternberg to Steven Towers.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky from Eddy Soberon and Eric Sternberg to Steven Towers.

Performance Brokerage Services - Four Rivers Harley-Davidson - Steven Towers

As one of the nation's largest Harley-Davidson dealerships, Four Rivers Harley-Davidson has earned 15 prestigious Bar & Shield Awards from Harley-Davidson Motor Company in recognition of its outstanding commitment to its customers, employees, and the Harley-Davidson franchise. In 2017, Performance Brokerage Services represented the sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson to Eddy Soberon and Eric Sternberg. After 9 years of ownership, Eddy and Eric returned to Performance Brokerage Services to advise on the transaction.

"My business partner Eric and I have had the privilege of working with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for nearly 20 years," Eddy Soberon, Owner of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson, said. "During that time, George helped us acquire both Tifton Harley-Davidson in Tifton, Georgia, and Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky. When it came time to sell Four Rivers Harley-Davidson, we exclusively engaged George Chaconas, Juan Pardo, and the team at Performance Brokerage Services to represent us. They navigated us through a very complex transaction. The buyer, Steven Towers, was a pleasure to work with, and Juan's longstanding relationship with him helped facilitate a successful closing. We highly recommend George Chaconas, Juan Pardo, and the team at Performance Brokerage Services to anyone buying or selling a Harley-Davidson or Powersports dealership. Their experience, professionalism, relationships, and industry knowledge make them trusted advisors in the buy/sell market."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas and Juan C. Pardo, the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Following the closing, George Chaconas commented, "It was an honor and a privilege to exclusively represent Eric Sternberg and Eddy Soberon in the sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky, to Steven Towers. This marks our seventh buy/sell transaction with Steven, who has entrusted my partner, Juan Pardo, to represent him in each of his acquisitions. I am very proud and want to thank Juan Pardo, Morgan Ross, and the entire Performance Brokerage Services team for their professionalism, industry expertise, dedication, and support. I would also like to recognize Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services for their partnership and assistance in bringing this transaction to a successful close. Congratulations to Steven on his new flagship dealership, Towers' Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidson, and I wish Eric and Eddy many more years of success at Tifton Harley-Davidson."

With more than a decade of automotive retail experience and a lifelong passion for the Harley-Davidson brand, Steven Towers joined the dealer body in 2023 with the acquisition of Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina. He continued to expand his portfolio by acquiring Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2024 and Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, in 2025, with each transaction successfully facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services. The acquisition of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson marks another milestone, bringing his portfolio to seven locations and establishing his first dealership in Kentucky.

Steven Towers shared, "Sometimes life comes full circle, as one of the first Harley-Davidson motorcycles I ever bought was at Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky. Since that time, I have not only become a 6-rooftop Harley-Davidson dealer but have now been able to acquire that same dealership, Four Rivers Harley-Davison, as my 7th dealership. I continue to be passionate and bullish about Harley-Davidson, and I am excited to make this dealership my flagship store which will be now named, Towers' Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidson. I want to thank my broker, Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services, and my attorney, Logan Parker from Bass Sox Mercer, who helped make this deal happen!"

Four Rivers Harley-Davidson will be renamed Towers' Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidon and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.