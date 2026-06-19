Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Grieger's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Valparaiso, Indiana to Garber Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Grieger's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Valparaiso, Indiana from Grieger's Motor Sales to Garber Automotive Group.

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Grieger's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Valparaiso, Indiana from Grieger's Motor Sales to Garber Automotive Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Grieger's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Garber Automotive Group

For nearly 60 years, Grieger's Motor Sales has proudly served Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana, building a legacy of exceptional customer service and community engagement as one of the top Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships in the nation. After working at the dealership for nearly 40 years, David Rodgers purchased Grieger's Motor Sales over 20 years ago. Under his leadership, Grieger's Motor Sales earned the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence four times and serves the community by investing in events, festivals, and fundraisers supporting education and local sports.

David Rodgers, President of Grieger's Motor Sales, shared, "I have known Jason Stopnitzky and Paul Kechnie for over a decade. When it was time to sell my business and retire, it was an easy decision to work with them. Paul did a fantastic job of communicating, bringing great prospective buyers to consider and negotiating acceptable terms. Ultimately, we found the perfect buyer for the dealership. I couldn't be happier."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Mark Shackelford and Mark Shackelford Jr., the Texas & Midwest Partners, and Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

The history of Garber Automotive Group dates back to 1907, when Guy S. Garber began his career as a traveling Buick salesman. By 1910, the Garber Buick Company was established, laying the foundation for what is now known as Garber Automotive Group. Since becoming President and third-generation leader in 1980, Dick Garber has expanded the group across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and South Carolina, representing 17 franchises across the 6 states. Additionally, Dick has served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region, hosting major capital campaigns benefiting the YMCA, the CAN Council, and the Temple Theatre, while contributing more than $1 million annually to charitable and community organizations. The transaction marks Garber Automotive Group's 26th franchised dealership and their second location in Indiana.

"I have known Dave Rodgers for a decade," Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office at Performance Brokerage Services, commented. "It has been a true pleasure to get to know him and help facilitate this transition. I'm excited for Dave to enjoy the next chapter of life with his wife Debbie and their family. Dick Garber and his team made the transition easy and seamless. It would be a pleasure to work with them again in the future!"

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.