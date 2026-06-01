PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington Secures Trademark Protection for Practice Name

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington announced today that its practice name, PerioImplant Innovations™, has been officially granted trademark protection. The designation reinforces the practice's identity and reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing periodontal care and dental implant treatment for patients in Bloomington and across Central Illinois.

PerioImplant Innovations is led by Kirk W. Noraian, DDS, MS, a periodontist and implant dentist serving the Bloomington‑Normal community. The practice provides a full range of periodontal and implant services, including non‑surgical and surgical periodontal therapy, dental implants, laser periodontal treatment, soft‑tissue procedures, and advanced regenerative techniques designed to support long‑term oral health and predictable tooth replacement.

Dr. Noraian and his team emphasize modern technology, precision‑based treatment, and strong collaboration with patients' general dentists. The practice incorporates digital imaging, CT scanning, digital impressions, xNav‑guided implant placement, dental lasers, Guided Biofilm Therapy, and 3D printing to support comprehensive periodontal and implant dentistry.

"Securing trademark protection for the name PerioImplant Innovations™ is an exciting milestone for our practice," said Dr. Noraian. "This name reflects the type of care our team strives to deliver every day—innovative, precise, and focused on helping patients improve their oral health through advanced periodontal and implant dentistry. We are proud to continue serving Bloomington and Central Illinois with a name that represents our commitment to clinical excellence and patient care."

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington offers a wide range of periodontal and implant dentistry services, including:

Non-surgical periodontal care

Surgical periodontal care

Laser periodontal therapy

LANAP laser gum disease treatment

Dental implant therapy

Full-arch dental implant treatment

Implant-supported dentures

Bone grafting and ridge augmentation

Gum grafting and cosmetic periodontal surgery

Crown lengthening

Pre-prosthetic periodontal procedures

Periodontal treatment for orthodontic patients

Periodontal maintenance

About PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington provides periodontal and implant dentistry services in Bloomington, IL, with a focus on advanced treatment options, patient-centered care, and collaboration with referring dental providers. The practice offers care for gum disease, dental implants, laser periodontal procedures, cosmetic periodontal treatment, full-arch tooth replacement, and other services designed to support healthy smiles and long-term oral function.

For more information about PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington, visit https://www.docperio.com/, call 309-663-4577, or visit the practice at 105 North Williamsburg Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704.

SOURCE PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington