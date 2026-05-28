PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington Now Offers SprintRay 3D Printing for Temporary Full-Arch Implant Restorations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington today announced the addition of SprintRay 3D printing technology to support the creation of temporary full-arch implant restorations for patients undergoing full-arch dental implant treatment. This new digital dentistry capability allows the practice to provide a more streamlined, precise, and efficient workflow for qualifying full-arch dental implant cases. In addition to making immediate provisional, or temporary, restorations, this technology translates to making nightguards, retainers, and stents that help with the maintenance of implants patients already have.

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington is a periodontal and implant dentistry practice serving patients in Bloomington, IL, and throughout Central Illinois. Led by Kirk W. Noraian, DDS, MS, the practice provides surgical and non-surgical periodontal care, dental implant therapy, laser periodontal treatment, and advanced procedures designed to support oral health, function, and long-term tooth replacement.

Dr. Noraian and his team emphasize a comprehensive approach to periodontal and implant care, focusing on helping patients preserve natural teeth whenever possible and restore missing teeth when needed. The practice also coordinates with patients' general dentists to support continuity of care for complex periodontal, implant, and restorative needs.

"SprintRay 3D printing gives our office another way to combine advanced technology with highly personalized patient care," said Dr. Kirk W. Noraian. "For patients undergoing full-arch implant treatment, temporary restorations are an important part of the process, and this technology allows us to approach that step with greater efficiency, precision, and control."

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington provides a wide range of periodontal and implant dentistry services, including:

Non-surgical periodontal care

Surgical periodontal care

Laser periodontal therapy

LANAP laser gum disease treatment

Dental implant therapy

Full-arch dental implant treatment

Implant-supported dentures

Bone grafting and ridge augmentation

Gum grafting and cosmetic periodontal surgery

Crown lengthening

Pre-prosthetic periodontal procedures

Periodontal treatment for orthodontic patients

Periodontal maintenance and ongoing gum health care

About PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington

PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington provides periodontal and implant dentistry services in Bloomington, IL, with a focus on advanced treatment options, patient-centered care, and collaboration with referring dental providers. The practice offers care for gum disease, dental implants, full-arch tooth replacement, laser periodontal procedures, cosmetic periodontal treatment, and other services designed to support healthy smiles and long-term oral function.

For more information about PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington, visit https://www.docperio.com/, call 309-663-4577, or visit the practice at 105 North Williamsburg Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704.

SOURCE PerioImplant Innovations of Bloomington