Personal Finance Expert Bobbi Rebell Joins Forces with Accredited Debt Relief as the Company's Chief Financial Education Advisor

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accredited Debt Relief, the nation's leading debt consolidation company, today named Bobbi Rebell, a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®), Certified Financial Therapist™ (CFT™), author and former global business news anchor at Reuters, as the company's chief financial education advisor.

Accredited Debt Relief named Bobbi Rebell, CFP® and CFT™, as chief financial education advisor. Post this Personal finance expert Bobbi Rebell named chief financial education advisor at Accredited Debt Relief.

In this role, Rebell will contribute to and help shape Accredited Debt Relief's educational programming and content to help people in debt better understand and act on their options. Her work will enrich their client experience while also extending free educational resources to anyone navigating debt — supporting the company's mission to make debt relief accessible so that no one has to face debt alone.

Bringing Dual Credentials in Financial Planning and Financial Therapy

Rebell brings a rare combination of credentials to the role. In addition to her CFP® designation, Rebell holds a Certificate in Financial Planning from New York University and is a Certified Financial Therapist™ — a credential that pairs financial planning expertise with training in the psychology and behavior behind financial decision-making. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Her media background brings a third dimension of authority to the role. Before joining Accredited Debt Relief, Rebell spent more than two decades translating personal finance for consumer audiences as a global business news anchor and columnist at Reuters, with earlier roles at CNBC, CNN and PBS's Nightly Business Report. As a personal finance expert, her commentary has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Business Insider, CNN, Yahoo Finance, Harvard Business Review, and U.S. News & World Report, as well as Consumer Reports, AARP, Time, Newsweek, USA Today, New York Magazine, the New York Post, CNBC, MarketWatch, Money, Cosmopolitan, Parade, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Oprah.com, MSN, and Today.com — along with hundreds of appearances on local television, radio, and podcasts.

Turning Understanding Into Action Through Behavior-Focused Education

"I partnered with Accredited Debt Relief because we share the belief that real progress starts with people, not just numbers. No one should have to figure out debt alone, and that's exactly the gap I want to help close. Debt is a problem people can solve, but only when they have real information, a clear framework and someone willing to walk through it with them," said Rebell.

Shaping Accredited Debt Relief's Educational Programming and Resources

As chief financial education advisor, Rebell will help shape Accredited Debt Relief's educational programming and resources, drawing on her expertise across evaluating and comparing debt relief options, the behavior and psychology behind money decisions, credit rebuilding and financial recovery after debt, family and multigenerational money conversations, and financial planning through major life transitions.

About Bobbi Rebell

Rebell is also the founder and CEO of Financial Wellness Strategies, where she leads financial wellness workshops. She has hosted two podcasts: The Financial Grownup podcast, featuring conversations with leaders in personal finance including Kevin O'Leary, Jean Chatzky, Ryan Serhant, Dr. Megan Ford and David Bach, and Money with Friends which was co-hosted by Stacking Benjamin's Joe Saul-Sehy and featured guest hosts including Dr. Brad Klontz and Kiplinger's Diane Harris. She is the author of two books, How to Be a Financial Grownup which featured a forward by Tony Robbins along with advice from celebrities and financial experts including Drew Barrymore, Cynthia Rowley, and Sallie Krawcheck, and Launching Financial Grownups, which featured adulting and education experts including Ron Lieber, Julie Lythcott-Haims and Tori Dunlap. She is currently at work on a third book focused on a holistic approach to personal finance.. She lives in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in resolving more than $15 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is recognized for its client-first approach, earning multiple ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value. The company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews.

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief