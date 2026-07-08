Over 1 in 5 Americans With $10K+ in Unsecured Debt Say Their Spouse or Partner Doesn't Know the Full Extent

New research from Accredited Debt Relief finds debt-related shame is leading many to hide their finances from loved ones and pull back from social life altogether.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans carrying serious debt, the shame is not only in what they owe. It's in who they feel they have to hide it from. A new Accredited Debt Relief survey found that 22% of U.S. adults with at least $10,000 in unsecured debt say their spouse or partner does not know the full extent of what they owe.

The silence reaches beyond romantic relationships. More than half (54%) say their friends do not know, while over a third say their children (37%) and parents (37%) are unaware.

That reluctance to open up stems from a mix of pride and fear of how loved ones will react. Among respondents who hide the full extent of their debt, 56% said they feel like they should be able to fix it themselves, 52% don't want to stress others out, and 48% are ashamed or worried they will be judged.

That tendency to keep debt struggles private extends into social situations too. Nearly eight in 10 respondents said they have skipped at least one event or activity in the past year because of debt. This includes group trips, birthday celebrations, and weddings.

Rather than openly discussing financial constraints, more than half (58%) have made a non-financial excuse to skip an event they could not afford. This leaves many to worry their debt makes them seem like a bad friend, partner, or family member (57%).

That fear of judgment can follow people when they start looking for help. Nearly half said they would feel embarrassed talking to a professional about the true extent of their debt (47%) and/or worry a professional would judge them (47%). That may help explain why 52% feel more comfortable asking debt questions to an anonymous online source, such as search engines or AI, than a human being.

"Debt thrives in silence. When shame takes over, it can make people hide what they owe and pull back from the life happening around them," said Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Accredited Debt Relief. "Asking for help should not feel like a confession. It should feel like a judgment-free first step."

The online survey was conducted by Drive Research among 2,000 U.S. adults with at least $10,000 in unsecured debt from May 6 to May 20, 2026.

About Accredited Debt Relief

Accredited Debt Relief is a leading debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Over the course of its work, the company has supported clients in resolving more than $15 billion in debt.

Accredited Debt Relief is an award-winning debt relief provider recognized for its client-first and tech-forward approach. The company has won numerous awards including ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards for Customer Service, Overall Process and Best Value, and earned top ratings from Finder.com, U.S. News, Nerdwallet, Forbes Advisor and Investopedia.

The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, accreditation from the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR) and an Excellent Trustpilot rating supported by thousands of five-star reviews. Accredited Debt Relief's 2,200+ U.S.-based employees, including a team of IAPDA-certified debt specialists, provide compassionate one-on-one support to clients throughout their journey.

SOURCE Accredited Debt Relief