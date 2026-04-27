Personalization at Scale: 3,000 Custom Baseballs, One Unforgettable Adobe Summit

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating the tangible power of personalization at scale, Sunny Side Ink successfully executed a high-impact brand activation in collaboration with Adobe and MLB at Adobe Summit 2026 in Las Vegas. This initiative showcased the seamless integration of advanced content supply chains to deliver bespoke physical assets at an unprecedented volume, underscoring the company's technical precision and innovative approach to customer engagement.

Adobe Customization Proccess

For marketing executives and CX leaders ready to transcend traditional boundaries, the future of engagement isn't just digital—it's tangible. Sunny Side Ink invites you to redefine how your brand connects with its audience by turning abstract data into unforgettable physical moments. Discover how we can scale your impact at sunnysideink.com.

"We turned 3,000 digital ideas into 3,000 custom baseballs. Seeing that 100% engagement proved that when you give someone a physical piece of their own story, they don't just notice—they remember. At Sunny Side Ink, we make the digital world something you can actually hold."— Adam Arizaga, CEO

Demonstrating Scaled Personalization

Over three days at Adobe Summit 2026, Sunny Side Ink live-engraved 3,000 custom baseballs, averaging 1,000 units daily. This official MLB collaboration served as a direct demonstration that "personalization at scale" is not merely a concept, but an executable strategy capable of high-volume throughput. The activation highlighted how AI-driven workflows can efficiently manage and deliver personalized physical experiences, transforming digital strategies into tangible brand loyalty.

Why It Worked

Massive Scale: 1,000 custom-engraved baseballs produced live every day.

Total Engagement: A 100% connection rate with attendees over the three-day event.

Seamless Tech: Fusing AI-driven workflows with high-velocity physical craftsmanship.

Real Connection: Bridging the gap between a digital strategy and a tangible memory.

Ready to Make it Real?

Digital strategies shouldn't stay behind a screen. Let's collaborate to turn your brand's insights into unforgettable, physical experiences.

Build Your Experience with Sunny Side Ink

Sunny Side Ink is a premier live event activation agency specializing in immersive merchandise experiences and on-site custom branding. Based in Las Vegas/Nevada we bridge the gap between brands and their audiences by turning standard promotional products into interactive, memorable moments. From live screen printing, live embroidery and more, Sunny Side Ink provides the "wow factor" that drives engagement, social sharing, and lasting brand loyalty. Whether at a major music festival, a corporate event, or a private VIP launch, we combine seamless logistics with creative artistry to ensure every guest walks away with a high-quality, tangible piece of the event.

To book an activation or view our past work, visit www.sunnysideink.com or follow the buzz at @SunnysideInk.

Adam Arizaga

[email protected]

702-509-1696

SOURCE Sunny Side Ink