Sunny Side Ink Scales Live Embroidery Coast to Coast

News provided bySunny Side Ink
Jul 02, 2026, 19:28 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jul 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As experiential marketing continues to grow and companies seek alternatives to disposable promotional items, live embroidery has emerged as a premium activation format. Sunny Side Ink, a veteran custom embroidery studio, is expanding its Live Embroidery Experience nationwide, offering brands, agencies, and event planners a unique, interactive way to engage guests. To explore booking options for your next event or for media inquiries, visit sunnysideink.com.
Elevating Brand Engagement Through Craftsmanship
"Our Live Embroidery Experience offers a dynamic and interactive activation, allowing guests to witness their custom pieces being created in minutes, thereby eliminating overstock and landfill waste while delivering a premium, made-to-order keepsake that truly stands out in today's experiential marketing landscape," said a company representative.
This expansion allows Sunny Side Ink to bring its established expertise in custom embroidery to a broader audience. Moving beyond traditional merchandise, the Live Embroidery Experience transforms branded swag into a memorable, made-to-order moment. Guests can select a garment and a design, then watch as a skilled technician customizes their piece in minutes. This process provides a tangible, one-of-one takeaway that encourages immediate engagement and lasting brand recall.
Sustainable and Scalable Solutions
The Live Embroidery Experience is designed for versatility, catering to a range of events from intimate gatherings to large-scale activations. Packages scale from single-head setups, producing approximately 20-25 pieces per hour, to multi-head configurations capable of over 60 pieces per hour. Each booking includes an on-site technician, design digitizing services, and access to a curated garment library. This made-on-demand approach significantly reduces overstock and landfill waste, aligning with a growing demand for sustainable event solutions.
By pairing visible craftsmanship with sustainable production, Sunny Side Ink's Live Embroidery Experience offers a compelling alternative for product launches, conferences, weddings, trade shows, and VIP gifting. The studio's extensive experience in live-event execution ensures a seamless and impactful addition to any occasion.
Adam Arizaga [email protected] 702-509-1696
SOURCE Sunny Side Ink
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