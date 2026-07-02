Sunny Side Ink Scales Live Embroidery Coast to Coast

LAS VEGAS, Jul 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As experiential marketing continues to grow and companies seek alternatives to disposable promotional items, live embroidery has emerged as a premium activation format. Sunny Side Ink, a veteran custom embroidery studio, is expanding its Live Embroidery Experience nationwide, offering brands, agencies, and event planners a unique, interactive way to engage guests. To explore booking options for your next event or for media inquiries, visit sunnysideink.com.

Elevating Brand Engagement Through Craftsmanship

Live Embroidery with Twilio

"Our Live Embroidery Experience offers a dynamic and interactive activation, allowing guests to witness their custom pieces being created in minutes, thereby eliminating overstock and landfill waste while delivering a premium, made-to-order keepsake that truly stands out in today's experiential marketing landscape," said a company representative.

This expansion allows Sunny Side Ink to bring its established expertise in custom embroidery to a broader audience. Moving beyond traditional merchandise, the Live Embroidery Experience transforms branded swag into a memorable, made-to-order moment. Guests can select a garment and a design, then watch as a skilled technician customizes their piece in minutes. This process provides a tangible, one-of-one takeaway that encourages immediate engagement and lasting brand recall.

Sustainable and Scalable Solutions

The Live Embroidery Experience is designed for versatility, catering to a range of events from intimate gatherings to large-scale activations. Packages scale from single-head setups, producing approximately 20-25 pieces per hour, to multi-head configurations capable of over 60 pieces per hour. Each booking includes an on-site technician, design digitizing services, and access to a curated garment library. This made-on-demand approach significantly reduces overstock and landfill waste, aligning with a growing demand for sustainable event solutions.

By pairing visible craftsmanship with sustainable production, Sunny Side Ink's Live Embroidery Experience offers a compelling alternative for product launches, conferences, weddings, trade shows, and VIP gifting. The studio's extensive experience in live-event execution ensures a seamless and impactful addition to any occasion.

Adam Arizaga [email protected] 702-509-1696

SOURCE Sunny Side Ink