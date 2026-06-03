Pet Partners Invites Supporters to Join the 2026 World's Largest Pet Walk

— Global fundraising event encourages individuals, families, workplaces, and community groups to walk in support of therapy animals. —

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the nation's leading therapy animal organization, invites supporters around the world to register for the ninth annual World's Largest Pet Walk, taking place on Saturday, September 26. Presented by Wellness Pet Company, this event raises funds for the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program and supports volunteers and their therapy animals that bring comfort, connection, and joy to people in need.

Supporters of Pet Partners' Therapy Animal Program walk with their pets during last year's World's Largest Pet Walk event.

The World's Largest Pet Walk is designed to be simple and flexible. Participants can walk anywhere, at any time, with or without a pet. There is no set course, distance, or location. Individuals can register on their own, start a team, invite friends and family, or bring together a workplace, school, club, or community group.

"The World's Largest Pet Walk gives people a fun and meaningful way to support therapy animal visits," said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. "Whether you walk around the block, gather a group of coworkers, or create a team in honor of a special pet, every step helps advance our mission to improve human health and well-being through the human-animal bond."

Registration is free, and participants are encouraged to fundraise in support of Pet Partners. Fundraisers who reach designated milestones by August 14 will qualify for event incentives including special commemorative bandannas, a t-shirt, and additional items at higher incentive levels. Participants can also compete for recognition through the Sneaker Awards, which celebrate standout fundraisers, teams, and community supporters after the event.

As the presenting sponsor of the 2026 World's Largest Pet Walk, Wellness Pet Company helps Pet Partners expand awareness of the event and invite more people to participate in this global celebration of the human-animal bond.

"Pet Partners is grateful to Wellness Pet Company for helping make this event possible," Peters said. "Their partnership helps us reach more animal lovers, recruit more teams, and support more therapy animal visits in communities across the country."

Pet Partners also recognizes Blue Shield of California, Pet Genie, local partners, donors, fundraisers, and volunteers who help make the World's Largest Pet Walk a success.

Supporters are encouraged to share their Walk photos and updates on social media using #WorldsLargestPetWalk to help inspire others to register and join the movement.

To register, start a team, donate, or learn more about the 2026 World's Largest Pet Walk, visit petpartners.org/worldslargestpetwalk.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the nation's leading therapy animal organization. Founded in 1977, Pet Partners prepares volunteer therapy animal teams that bring comfort and joy to hospitals, schools, senior living communities, workplaces, crisis response settings, and other community locations.

The Pet Partners mission is to improve human health and well-being through the human-animal bond. The organization supports therapy animal teams through education, evaluation, registration, continuing resources, and national standards focused on human safety and animal well-being. Whether or not you have a pet, you can learn more about sharing the impact of therapy animals at petpartners.org.

SOURCE Pet Partners