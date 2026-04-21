Pet Partners Names Boo, the Cockatoo as 2026 Pet of the Year

— Therapy bird raises more than $33,000 to support therapy animal visits nationwide —

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After six weeks of an exciting fundraising competition, Pet Partners announced on April 14 that Boo, a cockatoo from Smithfield, Virginia, has been named the 2026 Pet Partners Pet of the Year.

Virginia cockatoo brings in $33,674 to support therapy animal visits nationwide

With the support of Amy, Boo raised more than $33,000 to help expand therapy animal visits in communities nationwide, which is the highest total ever raised by a single participant in the competition's history. Boo's win also marks a significant milestone as the first bird to earn the Pet of the Year title, highlighting the growing impact of multiple species in delivering comfort, connection, and support through animal-assisted interventions.

The annual Pet of the Year competition brought together 148 pets and more than 1,150 supporters from across the United States. This year's competition showcased a diverse range of therapy animals, reflecting the breadth of species that can be registered with Pet Partners and the universal reach of the human-animal bond.

Pets from 35 states and Canada competed with the support of over 216 loving humans for the Pet of the Year title. While 123 of the competitors were dogs, there were also 19 cats, five rabbits, three birds, two equines, one llama/alpaca, one guinea pig, one domestic rat, one chinchilla, one goat, and one turtle vying for the top honor. Their efforts raised vital funds to support the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program, which brings unconditional love, happiness, and healing to millions of seniors, patients, veterans, children, and others in need around the world. Boo and Amy are registered with Pet Partners, and Boo is Amy's first therapy bird. Amy has been a Pet Partners volunteer since 2025 and is also an Animal-Assisted Intervention Specialist.

Boo and his fundraising team garnered donations by hosting large-scale events at Super Pet Expo, organizing local gatherings such as "Brews with Boo," and leveraging social media. Rainbow Bridge candidate, Legend, of El Mirage, AZ, raised an impressive $21,532 to secure second place, while River, a golden retriever from Norwalk, CT, raised $16,291 to earn third.

After their win, Amy reflected on her and Boo's work in the broader context of the field of animal-assisted interventions. "At Birds in the Dog House, through our Prism Bird Program and our work with Pet Partners, we've seen how the human-animal bond can truly heal and transform lives. Boo's journey—from abuse to restoration, including regaining his sight after 10 years of blindness—is proof that connection isn't limited by species. Pet Partners Pet of the Year has been a vessel not only to expand therapy networks, but to provide a forum to educate on a lesser-known species, showing that birds like Boo can make an extraordinary impact."

The competition, which kicked off on March 2 and ran through April 13, raised over $158,000 to support Pet Partners. It was open to all pets, not just therapy animals, and even included those that have crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Many people who entered their pets wanted to share their personal stories about the benefits of the human-animal bond while fundraising for a mission they believe in.

"Each year, we are inspired by the dedication of our Pet of the Year participants and the communities that support them," said C. Annie Peters, president and CEO of Pet Partners. "Boo's historic win not only reflects an extraordinary commitment to our mission but also highlights the powerful role that a wide range of species can play in bringing comfort, connection, and support to people in need. Congratulations to Boo and Amy; we are grateful to everyone who made this year's campaign a success."

As the winner, Boo receives the national title, and thousands of dollars' worth of prizes for his exceptional fundraising skills. Boo will participate in a professional photoshoot, be interviewed on the national Oh Behave! show on Pet Life Radio and the Four Legged Life Podcast and receive a wide variety of pet-focused treats, services, accessories, and other prizes.

For more details or to request interviews with the national winner, please contact Pet Partners at [email protected].

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field. Since 1977, the organization has registered thousands of teams who have made millions of visits across the U.S. and around the world. Through the power of the human-animal bond, Pet Partners can improve the physical, emotional, and social well-being of people and animals alike. Through rigorous training, high standards, and a commitment to inclusion, Pet Partners supports volunteer working with nine different species of animals. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, you can learn more about sharing the impact of therapy animals at petpartners.org.

SOURCE Pet Partners