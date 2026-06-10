Pete Kokolus Joins Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., as Senior Investment Consultant

Kokolus brings over 16 years of investment consulting experience to Mason's expanding institutional consulting team.

RESTON, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA-based registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Pete Kokolus, CFA, has joined the firm as a Senior Investment Consultant. Mr. Kokolus will work with Mason's growing institutional clients, including foundations, endowments, healthcare organizations, and retirement plans.

With over 16 years of experience in investment consulting, Mr. Kokolus has held key roles at two of the industry's most respected firms, serving as Senior Investment Consultant at Vanguard Institutional Advisory Services and most recently as Principal and Senior Investment Consultant with Mercer. Over his 22-year career in the investment industry, Mr. Kokolus's expertise spans strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction, investment policy development, and management and mentoring of investment analyst teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pete to the Mason team," said Allie Gormier, President — Institutional Division and Senior Investment Consultant. "His extensive experience at Vanguard and Mercer, combined with his ability to lead and develop investment teams, makes him an exceptional addition to our firm. Pete's depth of knowledge will strengthen our ability to deliver thoughtful, research-driven outcomes for our clients."

Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer for Mason's Institutional Division, added, "Pete brings a rare combination of technical investment expertise and leadership experience that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our institutional practice. His track record of building strong client relationships and developing analyst talent aligns well with how Mason approaches both client service and team development."

"I am excited to join Mason, a firm that shares my commitment to independent, research-based investment consulting," said Pete Kokolus. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and applying the experience I've built over the past 19 years to help Mason's clients navigate complex investment challenges and achieve their long-term objectives."

About Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., works with institutions and private individuals in 46 states and D.C. The firm is independently held and manages approximately $15.9 billion in assets, as of March 31, 2026. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.