Mason Ranked #24 on Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams

Reston, VA-based firm advances one position in prestigious national ranking, reflecting sustained commitment to disciplined, long-term investment counsel

RESTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services has been named to Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams, ranking #24 nationally—up from #25 in 2025. The recognition marks another year of advancement for the firm and reflects its standing among the most respected institutional investment consultants in the country.

Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams

Barron's rankings are determined by assets under management, revenue, and quality of practice, among other factors. Inclusion among the top 25 represents a distinction reserved for a small fraction of institutional advisory teams in the United States. Awarded on May 8, 2026, based on data for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2025.

"This ranking reflects the work of everyone on this team. And more importantly, the trust our clients place in us," said Chris Schreiner, MS, CPA, CFP®, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mason Investment Advisory Services. "We don't measure ourselves by lists, but we're proud that the progress we've made internally is being recognized externally. Our job is to be a steady, thoughtful partner to the institutions we serve. We take that seriously."

For Mason, the distinction is not a departure from its founding principles; it is a direct expression of them. The firm has built its practice on a straightforward premise: that institutions deserve investment counsel grounded in rigorous analysis, honest communication, and an unwavering focus on long-term outcomes. That approach has defined Mason's client relationships for decades.

"Rankings come and go, but our responsibility to clients doesn't change," said Scott George, MBA, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and President. "What we do every day—the research, the discipline, the conversations—that's what earns a relationship. The Barron's recognition is meaningful, but it's a byproduct of the work, not the goal."

Mason Investment Advisory Services serves a select group of institutional clients including endowments, community foundations, and retirement plans. The firm provides independent investment consulting rooted in long-term thinking.

"Seventeen years ago, I joined a firm that believed institutional clients deserved the same rigor and personal attention that individuals expect from a trusted advisor," said Allie Gormier, CFP®, President of the Institutional Division and Senior Investment Consultant at Mason Investment Advisory Services. "That belief hasn't changed. What's changed is how many institutions we've been able to serve, and how deeply. This ranking is a reflection of that consistency."

About Mason Investment Advisory Services

Mason Investment Advisory Services is a Washington, D.C.-based institutional investment consulting firm. Founded on the principles of independence, transparency, and rigorous investment discipline, Mason partners with endowments, community foundations, and retirement plans to develop and execute long-term investment strategies aligned with each institution's mission and obligations. For more information, visit masoncompanies.com.

Disclosures

For additional information about industry awards, rankings, and methodologies used by ranking authorities. please see masoncompanies.com/awards-disclosures/. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Mason nor its investment professionals paid to participate in the award or ranking. The awards or rankings are based upon specific criteria and methodology and are not related to the quality of investment advice provided by the firm or its investment professionals.

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.