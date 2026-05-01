PetMade Formulates Veterinarian-Approved Dog Supplements for Heart Health Featuring CoQ10 and Omega-3s

MANASSAS, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMade has launched a new line of veterinarian-approved cardiovascular support formulas crafted to help maintain healthy circulation, cellular energy, and everyday vitality in dogs. With premium, bioavailable ingredients and real veterinary science behind every bottle, supporting your pup's heart health has never felt so good.

What Keeps Your Pup Going Strong

Your pup's heart works hard every single day – powering every walk, every wag, and every cozy cuddle on the couch. As dogs age, their natural capacity for cellular energy production may gradually decline, making proactive daily support especially meaningful for senior companions and breeds with known cardiovascular predispositions.

That's exactly why, when formulating our leading dog supplements for heart health, our veterinary team prioritized bioavailable CoQ10 and pure Omega-3s – two well-researched nutrients that support the heart muscle and promote normal circulation. CoQ10 contributes to cellular energy metabolism at the heart of every heartbeat, while Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain a balanced, normal inflammatory response that supports long-term cardiovascular function.

Key Benefits

Promotes normal circulation and overall cardiovascular function.

Supports cellular energy production within the heart muscle using active CoQ10.

Assists in maintaining a normal inflammatory response with pure Omega-3 fatty acids.

Discover the Science

Because the best years with your four-legged companion are worth protecting. Explore the veterinary science behind every formula and find the perfect fit for your pup. Browse our full collection of dog supplements for heart health and take that proactive first step today.

About PetMade

PetMade develops premium pet supplements guided by veterinary expertise, rigorous third-party testing, and full adherence to NASC quality standards. Every formula is manufactured in cGMP-certified, US-based facilities – so you could feel truly confident in what you're giving your furry friend each and every day.

PetMade

+1 (800) 834-1716

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10199 Dean Drive Manassas, VA 20110

SOURCE PetMade