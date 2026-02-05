PetMade Heart Supplements for Dogs Promote Cardiovascular Health and Reduce Oxidative Stress with Wild-Caught Omega-3

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart supplements for dogs have become a priority for pet owners concerned about their aging companion's cardiovascular wellness. Over time, oxidative stress accumulates in a dog's heart muscle, gradually weakening cardiovascular function and reducing overall vitality.

This biological buildup acts quietly, often going unnoticed until energy levels drop and activity slows. Most commercial dog foods, even premium options, lack the fresh, active antioxidants needed to address this silent threat effectively. The result is a nutritional gap that leaves the heart vulnerable to long-term stress.

Why Wild Alaska Pollock Oil Sets PetMade Heart Supplements for Dogs Apart

Not all Omega-3 sources deliver the same results. PetMade's formulas feature Wild Alaska Pollock Oil, a clean and potent source that stands apart from generic farmed fish oils. Wild-caught fish from pristine Alaskan waters provides a purer profile, free from the antibiotics and heavy metals often found in farmed alternatives. These contaminants can actually add stress to a dog's body rather than relieve it.

Wild Alaska Pollock Oil delivers a higher concentration of EPA and DHA, the specific fatty acids that support healthy heart rhythm and help manage inflammation. These benefits make it the preferred choice for pet owners seeking effective heart supplements for dogs:

Purity - Sustainably sourced from cold, clean waters without contaminants

- Sustainably sourced from cold, clean waters without contaminants Potency - Rich in EPA and DHA for targeted cardiovascular support

- Rich in EPA and DHA for targeted cardiovascular support Bioavailability - Liquid form absorbs quickly into your dog's system rather than passing through as waste

How Do Heart Supplements for Dogs Support Cardiovascular Wellness?

PetMade's Heart Supplements for Dogs collection offers bioavailable formulas designed for efficient absorption. The Omega 3+ Formula combines Wild Alaska Pollock Oil with Vitamin E for antioxidant protection. The Longevity Formula adds Pomegranate Juice, a powerful source of antioxidants that may help protect cells and support cardiovascular function.

Every formula is vet-approved and backed by science, giving proactive pet parents confidence in their choice. Don't wait for signs of slowing down.

Give your dog the nutritional support of wild-caught nutrition. Shop the full PetMade Heart Supplements for Dogs collection today.

Media contact:

PetMade

+1 (800) 834-1716

[email protected]

10199 Dean Drive Manassas, VA 20110

SOURCE PetMade