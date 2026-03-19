PetSafe Partners with Rachel Bilson to Support Fostering Through ASPCA

An intimate new campaign highlights the power of fostering and creating a stress-free home for pets from day one with PetSafe solutions conveniently available at Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe Brands™, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with actress and animal lover Rachel Bilson. Bilson is opening her heart and her home, once again, in a new heartfelt campaign with PetSafe Brands™. Bilson documents her journey fostering a cat through ASPCA, and the power of giving back with PetSafe products available at Walmart to help pet parents every step of the way.

Rachel Bilson x PetSafe

Rachel shares her experience welcoming a foster cat through the ASPCA and the steps she took to get her home ready for the transition. To make the transition seamless, she turned to PetSafe products, conveniently available at Walmart, such as PetSafe® Crystal Litter, which she used ahead of pickup to ensure the litter area was ready from day one. She also set up the PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Plus Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with its reusable tray system, choosing a low-maintenance solution designed to help control odor, minimize scooping, and simplify daily care, making it easier to focus on helping her foster cat feel safe and settled.

"At PetSafe, our goal is to remove the stress from pet care so families can focus on bonding and building trust," said Alexa Kamm, Vice President of Marketing at PetSafe. "By making our solutions easily available at Walmart, and by partnering with Rachel to share her authentic fostering journey, we're helping show just how simple it can be to prepare your home and make a real difference for a pet in need."

The setup highlights how PetSafe's crystal litter absorbs quickly, controls odor, and lasts longer than traditional clay litter, helping reduce daily maintenance so pet parents can focus on bonding rather than scooping. The ScoopFree® self-cleaning system further simplifies the transition, automatically removing waste to keep the litter box fresh with minimal effort.

The campaign underscores the importance of fostering and the small but meaningful steps that make a new pet feel secure. By partnering with PetSafe and supporting ASPCA, Bilson hopes to inspire others to consider fostering and to show that creating a comfortable environment can make all the difference during a transitional time.

Please view images HERE.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is the flagship retail brand of PetSafe Brands™, the world's leading cat and dog products supplier. As a family of consumer brands that also includes Invisible Fence Brand®, SportDOG®, Kurgo®, and Premier Pet®, PetSafe Brands™ is dedicated to unleashing joy for pet families everywhere by keeping pets healthy, safe, and happy for a lifetime.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

[email protected]

925-212-4200

SOURCE Petsafe