PetSafe Appoints Max Rangel as Chief Executive Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe, a global leader in pet care products and solutions and a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), today announced the appointment of Max Rangel as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Rangel, a proven consumer products leader with over three decades of global experience, most recently served as Global President and CEO of Spin Master Corporation. He brings a track record of driving innovation, operational excellence, and profitable growth across some of the world's most recognized companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Max to PetSafe," said John Compton, Chairman of PetSafe's Board of Directors. "Max's blend of strengths – from leading brand transformation and innovative marketing to driving strategic expansion initiatives – is complemented by his sharp operational experience and passion for the customer experience. As PetSafe continues to evolve, Max is the ideal leader to accelerate our growth."

"PetSafe has built an extraordinary foundation of innovation and trust with pet parents around the world," said Max Rangel, incoming Chief Executive Officer, PetSafe. "I'm inspired by the team's passion and purpose – improving the lives of pets and people who love them – and look forward to working with John, the Board and the entire team to accelerate growth and deepen customer relationships through outstanding value and experiences."

Mr. Rangel brings to PetSafe a global perspective on consumer goods, with expertise gained from more than three decades at The Procter & Gamble Company, The Hershey Company and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. At Spin Master Corporation, he led the strategic expansion of the company's portfolio, most notably acquiring Melissa & Doug and strengthening Spin Master's position in the children's mobile digital games and entertainment industries. Prior to Spin Master, Mr. Rangel held executive roles at S.C. Johnson & Son from 2015 to 2020, overseeing the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions, and driving the expansion of its lifestyle brands across Asia, Europe, Latin America and Canada.

Earlier, Mr. Rangel served as Senior Vice President, Global Chocolate at The Hershey Company from 2012 to 2015, and spent 22 years at Procter & Gamble in various leadership roles spanning general management, marketing and supply chain across North America, Latin America and Asia. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Tulane University, and serves on the Board of Directors of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. as well as the Advisory Board of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, a global initiative dedicated to advancing gender equality in corporate leadership.

About PetSafe Brands™

PetSafe® is the largest manufacturer of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991 as Radio Systems Corporation, PetSafe Brands™ has grown into a global corporation selling in over 52 countries. Our brands include Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, PetSafe™SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and technology to improve the lives of people, pets, and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, automatic feeders, and more. The PetSafe Brands™ corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide, and is owned by CD&R.

