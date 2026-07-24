P&G ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FOUR-TIME WNBA ALL-STAR KELSEY MITCHELL

Cincinnati native and Indiana Fever guard to debut partnership during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble today announced a new partnership with four-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, a Cincinnati native and standout guard for the Indiana Fever. This marks the first time P&G has partnered with a professional athlete to act as a corporate ambassador across the full breadth of P&G brands globally! Mitchell will help bring P&G's WNBA partnership to life for fans during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 in Chicago, July 23-25, including a special appearance at the P&G Sports Lab experience at WNBA Live presented by AWS.

Mitchell enters All-Star weekend amid a standout season. On June 4, 2026, she surpassed 5,000 career WNBA points, becoming only the second player in Indiana Fever franchise history to reach the milestone. She also earned her first career All-Star starter selection for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, marking the fourth All-Star selection of her career.

The partnership builds on P&G's multi-year, multi-brand relationship with the WNBA, announced in April, which gives P&G brands a platform to engage with professional women's basketball as the game, its athletes, fans and influence continue to grow. In Cincinnati, Mitchell joined P&G employees to celebrate the announcement through autographs, photos and employee engagement moments.

At WNBA Live, as an Official Partner of the WNBA, P&G will invite fans into the P&G Sports Lab, an immersive experience showcasing how product innovation supports athletes and fans alike. Fans can connect with P&G brands including Downy, Gillette Venus, Olay, Secret, Tampax and Tide, receive product samples while supplies last, and look forward to a special appearance by Mitchell.

"Being from Cincinnati and still proud to call it home, this partnership with P&G is especially meaningful to me," said Kelsey Mitchell. "P&G is such an important part of the fabric of Cincinnati, and I'm excited to partner with a company that understands the importance of continued investment in the community and the next generation. I'm excited to bring this partnership to life during All-Star weekend, connect with fans and celebrate the power of women's basketball alongside P&G brands that are part of so many people's everyday lives. And there's so much more to come between the Kelz Hoop Foundation and P&G!"

Following the WNBA season, P&G will also partner with Mitchell and the Kelz Hoop Foundation in Cincinnati. Founded by Mitchell in 2020, the Kelz Hoop Foundation encourages and supports student-athletes as they pursue competitive sports through youth basketball camps, annual toy drives and other community givebacks. Additional details will be shared later this year.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

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SOURCE Procter & Gamble