PROCTER & GAMBLE BRINGS RELIEF TO MISSISSIPPI RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY SEVERE WINTER STORM

Residents Can Access On-Site Showers and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services in Oxford and Ripley, MS

OXFORD, Miss. and RIPLEY, Miss., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Families, individuals, and responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products, laundry services, and shower services in the wake of the severe winter storm in Mississippi.



WHAT: The P&G Disaster Relief Program is activating to support recovery efforts in Oxford, MS and Ripley, MS, in collaboration with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.

As part of our disaster response efforts, P&G's Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, will provide free, full-service laundry to affected residents and responders. People can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried, and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except for heavy bedding.

Shower trailers will also be available to provide residents with hot showers. Each trailer has five private bathroom/shower units, one of which is ADA-compliant, and a Pampers diaper changing station. Individual personal care products including shampoo, conditioner, and body wash from P&G brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Olay, and Old Spice, and freshly laundered towels will be available for use on-site. All units are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each use.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with trusted everyday essentials and cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly in impacted neighborhoods.* WHY: A severe winter storm recently swept across the U.S., dumping sleet, freezing rain, and snow, causing subzero temperatures and widespread disruption. Mississippi has been particularly hard hit, with extensive power outages due to ice and snow accumulation, leaving many communities without essential products and services. The storm has caused significant challenges, including hazardous travel and extended power loss.





P&G is working with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries to continue its long-standing commitment to help restore a sense of normalcy to communities most impacted by major disasters. Together, they assist people in need of clean laundry, showers, and personal care items in communities recovering from major disasters. These services are free and available to local families and first responders while supplies last.



WHERE: Beginning on the afternoon of Friday, January 30, 2026, the team will collect laundry and deploy disaster relief vehicles providing shower and bathroom services at the below locations and times, until daily capacity has been reached.





Oxford, MS: Walmart Supercenter #699. 2530 Jackson Ave W., Oxford, MS 38655

Tide Loads of Hope laundry unit + shower trailer available





Ripley, MS: Walmart #176. 822 City Ave S., Ripley, MS 38663

Tide Loads of Hope laundry unit + shower trailer available



WHEN: 2pm to 5pm on Friday, January 30

9am to 5pm operating daily (or until daily capacity is reached)





For the most up-to-date information, please visit:

Tide's Instagram: @tidelaundry

Matthew 25: Ministries' website: https://m25m.org/disaster

*Personal care kits contain products from P&G brands such as Always, Crest, Ivory, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pantene, Secret, Tampax, and Venus. Home and cleaning product brands include Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Pampers, Swiffer, Tide and Zevo.

ABOUT P&G: P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

ABOUT THE P&G DISASTER RELIEF PROGRAM: For decades, P&G has played a leading role in supporting communities impacted by natural disasters by mobilizing essential products and services from trusted P&G brands, in close partnership with nonprofit and retail partners. This includes Tide Loads of Hope, P&G's mobile laundry program launched in 2006, which offers free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Tide Loads of Hope has become a core component of P&G's disaster response efforts, with deployments in response to major emergencies across the United States. Please visit https://us.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit Tide's Instagram: @tidelaundry.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope .

ABOUT MATTHEW 25: MINISTRIES: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 25,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to the poorest of the poor and disaster victims. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 30,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25: Ministries is the TIME101 Honoree for 2025. Matthew 25 is included on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Top 100 Charities, is a 4-star nonprofit on Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum-Level Candid Exchange seal. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards."

ABOUT WALMART: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

