Pharmaceutical packaging market to grow by USD 48,889.6 million from 2022 to 2027; North America will account for 31% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 48,889.6 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.44% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America will account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing value of US pharmaceutical exports, rising healthcare spending, and an aging population. Government health insurance programs are also boosting market growth. The US pharmaceutical industry receives a lot of venture capital investment, which further fuels the regional market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2023-2027

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth

The rise in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D, which is expected to increase the number of pharmaceutical products in the market.

Moreover, pharmaceutical manufacturers can lower their capital expenditure and operating cost by outsourcing packaging operations to third-party players, which would help them concentrate on their core business.

The rising R&D spending by pharmaceutical manufacturers is expected to increase the demand for innovative packaging to differentiate the products in the market.

These factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities

Expansion of manufacturing facilities is an emerging pharmaceutical packaging market trend.

is an emerging pharmaceutical packaging market trend. Pharmaceutical glass packaging companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the demand owing to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products such as drugs, vaccines, and others.

For instance, in November 2021, Schott AG announced an investment in its new pharma glass tubing factory in Jinyun, China , to meet the growing demand for high-quality glass tubing for primary pharmaceutical packaging.

, to meet the growing demand for high-quality glass tubing for primary pharmaceutical packaging. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Players:

The pharmaceutical packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, International Paper Co., Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Nipro Corp., O I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Catalent Inc.

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the market based on the material (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and others), product (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The rigid plastic segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Rigid plastic bottles are generally made from polyethylene polymer. They can also be customized to various specifications. Rigid plastic packaging products are used for over-the-counter drugs such as oral drugs and tablets. Therefore, the increasing sales of over-the-counter drugs are expected to fuel the demand for rigid plastic packaging during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,006.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes), type (primary, secondary, and tertiary), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving market growth.

The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,742.88 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (generic, branded, and biologic), product (bottles, ampoules and vials, syringes, and cartridges), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving market growth.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48,889.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Datwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, International Paper Co., Jabil Inc., James Alexander Corp., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Nipro Corp., O I Glass Inc., SCHOTT AG, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd., and Catalent Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

