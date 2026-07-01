PharmaResearch Accelerates REJURAN Cosmetics Expansion Across North and South America with Planned Acquisition of CG USA

Acquisition strengthens local manufacturing and logistics capabilities as REJURAN Cosmetics expands across Sephora, Amazon and Canada, with future growth across the Americas in view

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch, the South Korea-based regenerative medicine company behind REJURAN, is strengthening its localization strategy across North America with the planned acquisition of Cosmetic Group USA, a U.S.-based cosmetics manufacturer also known as CG USA.

PharmaResearch signed an agreement on June 30, local time, to acquire CG USA, a cosmetics OEM and ODM manufacturer, as demand for REJURAN Cosmetics continues to grow in the United States.

Representatives from PharmaResearch and CG USA pose for a group photo following the signing of the acquisition agreement.

Based in California, CG USA is a cosmetics OEM and ODM manufacturer with capabilities across product planning, formula development, manufacturing, filling, packaging, and quality control. The company holds a cosmetics manufacturing license and operates an FDA-registered facility with a quality management system aligned with current good manufacturing practice, or cGMP, standards. Its manufacturing infrastructure also supports production of over-the-counter (OTC) products.

PharmaResearch decided to pursue the acquisition to respond more stably to growing demand for REJURAN Cosmetics, driven in part by its Sephora launch and expanding Amazon channel. Until now, the company has supplied the U.S. market with products manufactured in Korea. Through the acquisition of CG USA, PharmaResearch will secure a local manufacturing base, creating a foundation to improve supply chain efficiency and market responsiveness across production, logistics and distribution.

Building on this, the company plans to strengthen supply stability in North America while accelerating its localization strategy across the Americas to support future expansion into Canada, broader North America and South America.

REJURAN Cosmetics is PharmaResearch's premium derma cosmetics brand, developed from the company's regenerative medicine technology. Built around DOT™ c-PDRN®, the company's patented cosmetic-grade PDRN ingredient, the brand has expanded its U.S. presence through online and offline retail channels, including Sephora and Amazon. REJURAN Cosmetics is also scheduled to enter Canada in the second half of the year, adding momentum to PharmaResearch's broader North American expansion.

"The acquisition of CG USA is a strategic decision to strengthen supply stability and build a stronger foundation for business expansion in North America," said Ji Hoon Sohn, CEO of PharmaResearch. "Through this acquisition, PharmaResearch will secure a local production base to support its growth in North America, while also gaining the potential to expand its ODM business in the U.S. over the mid to long term."

Sohn added, "CG USA's FDA-registered facility and OTC production capabilities make this acquisition meaningful not only for cosmetics, but also as a foundation for expanding into over-the-counter production. Based on local production capabilities and quality infrastructure, we will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of our global derma cosmetics business."

A CG USA representative said, "We are pleased to partner with PharmaResearch at an important stage in the growth of REJURAN Cosmetics. We look forward to supporting the brand's expansion by bringing together CG USA's manufacturing capabilities and PharmaResearch's expertise."

Cosmo Group Inc. advised on the acquisition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About PharmaResearch:

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for humanity through regenerative medicine. Its diverse portfolio includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and health supplements, all leveraging the core ingredients - DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN - which are protected by multiple patents. PharmaResearch is headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, and has a U.S. subsidiary located in Costa Mesa, California, United States.

Learn more at https://pharmaresearch.com/en/

About CG USA:

CG USA, Cosmetic Group USA, is a Los Angeles-based cosmetics and personal care product development and manufacturing company founded in 1986. With a one-stop production system spanning research and development, manufacturing, filling and packaging, the company provides OEM and ODM services to global brands. CG USA operates an FDA-registered facility and holds ISO 22716 certification. Based on a quality management system aligned with cGMP standards, the company has the manufacturing capabilities to produce over-the-counter, or OTC, products.

*cGMP: A pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality management system that complies with U.S. FDA regulations.

SOURCE PharmaResearch