PharmaResearch Announces Supply Agreement for Rejuran in Brazil

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch Co., Ltd. (CEO Jihoon Sohn), a leading regenerative medicine company, announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply agreement for Rejuran with DermaDream, a Brazilian aesthetic company, as part of its preparations for entry into the Brazilian market. The agreement was officially signed in January at IMCAS World 2026, a global aesthetic congress held in Paris, France.

Brazil represents the largest aesthetic market in Latin America, with sustained growth in demand for aesthetic procedures and skin regeneration solutions. In light of these market dynamics, PharmaResearch has identified Brazil as a key strategic market in the region and is advancing a long-term market entry strategy in parallel with regulatory approval processes to meet local requirements. Building on its business experience in major South American markets such as Chile and Peru, the company plans to gradually strengthen its presence across Latin America, including Brazil.

Under the agreement, DermaDream will serve as PharmaResearch's exclusive partner for the supply of Rejuran in Brazil. DermaDream is a leading aesthetic company in the Brazilian market, with extensive experience in product distribution and marketing, a well-established sales network, and proven capabilities in navigating local regulatory environments and collaborating with global partners. Through this agreement, PharmaResearch has proactively established both institutional and commercial foundations to support its future entry into the Brazilian market.

"Brazil is a core market representing the Latin American aesthetic industry, and this agreement marks an important step in our global expansion strategy," said a PharmaResearch representative. "We will continue to pursue a phased and stable approach to business development that carefully reflects local regulatory requirements and market characteristics."

PharmaResearch continues to expand its collaboration with global partners as part of its broader international growth strategy. In 2025, the company entered into a partnership agreement with French aesthetic company Laboratoires VIVACY to support strategic expansion into 22 European countries, primarily across Western Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through regenerative medicine. With a diverse portfolio that includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and supplements, PharmaResearch focuses on leveraging its core ingredients—DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN—which are protected by a suite of patents. Headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, PharmaResearch also has a subsidiary in Costa Mesa, California.

