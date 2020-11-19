PharmaWatch™ Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Monitoring for Ultra-Low Storage

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical companies have recently released promising data related to the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, there has been a focus on the daunting task of making this vaccine available. Complicating matters further, Pfizer's vaccine requires ultra-low temperature storage — a challenge PharmaWatch™ real-time monitoring addresses with its state-of-the-art technology, tailored specifically to COVID-19 vaccines.

To create herd immunity, roughly 80 percent of the population will need to be inoculated with an effective vaccine. "Maintaining the correct temperature of stored vaccines is essential to prevent them from becoming ineffective — and, since there will not be enough supply to meet demand for some time, it's crucial that every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is effective," says PharmaWatch™ CEO Ray Sasso.

"Current CDC standards for monitoring vaccines require using a digital data logger," he explains. "This is problematic in that data loggers are a reactive form of monitoring. Most require users to manually remove the logger from the storage unit (leaving the stored product at risk), download the data, and analyze/interpret it themselves. This can happen once a week — or as often as once a day — and leaves room for human error." He explains: "Most also feature a localized, flashing light or audible alarm that sounds when a unit is out of range. If a temperature excursion were to happen during off-hours, by the time the alarm is seen or the data has been pulled from the logger, it's likely too late to save the vaccines. Missed temperature excursions can — and will — cause ineffective vaccines to be administered, reducing the percentage of the population that has immunity."

PharmaWatch™ provides a proactive form of monitoring that prevents human error. Sensors are pre-configured to meet specific temperature requirements of COVID-19 vaccines, then shipped overnight to the facility, and can be self-installed in 15 minutes per unit. Once installed, the sensors monitor continuously, reporting data to the portal every five minutes. In the event of a temperature excursion, alerts are sent to specified contacts by email or phone, so that users can tend to the vaccines and address issues before they become ineffective.

As opposed to most other real-time systems (which communicate via Wi-Fi), PharmaWatch™ communicates via LTE Cat M1 cellular. This allows for monitoring in areas where Wi-Fi signal may be weak and during a power outage or network failure. Additionally, PharmaWatch™ can be used for inventory transportation and mobile clinics.

PharmaWatch™ is the most accurate and reliable COVID-19 vaccine monitoring system available and is necessary to ensure that all COVID-19 vaccines administered to patients are completely safe and viable. Founded in 2010, PharmaWatch™ wireless technology is engineered and designed to monitor critical healthcare environments where surgeries are performed or biologics, tissues, vaccines, and medications, are stored. It alleviates difficulties inherent in manually monitoring healthcare environments in multiple locations while automatically maintaining regulatory compliance.

