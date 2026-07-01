Phaser Studio Launches Game Agent: Build a Complete Video Game From a Single Sentence

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaser Studio Inc., the company behind the open-source Phaser game framework, recently launched the Phaser Game Agent, an AI tool that turns one sentence into a complete, playable video game. Describe the game you want, and the agent handles the rest: design, code, art, sound and testing, publishing a finished game to a shareable browser link that requires no download or account.

Watch the Phaser Game Agent in action: from a one-sentence prompt to a finished, playable game. Speed Speed Four games, four styles, one sentence each: a glimpse of what the Phaser Game Agent can build.

Most "AI game builders" simply ask a language model to write game code from scratch, a shortcut that typically produces broken physics and placeholder art. "The Phaser Game Agent is different by design," said Richard Davey, Chief Technology Officer and creator of Phaser. "Its engine and content pipeline were built from the ground up for an AI audience, not adapted afterward, so what it produces is a functional, polished game, with a fraction of the bugs typically associated with AI-generated code."

How It Works

Building a game starts with nothing more than an idea. Users describe what they want to play in a single sentence, choose the overall look and feel they're going for, and the agent takes care of everything else, from writing the code to generating original art and sound. No drawing, design or programming skills are required, and the finished game can be renamed, restyled or refined with a simple follow-up request. Users can also choose how much creative power goes into the build, trading a little speed for extra polish, or vice versa, depending on what the project calls for.

Hit "Build Game" and walk away: the first pass is typically ready in about 15 minutes, with follow-up tweaks landing much faster after that. An email arrives the moment the game is ready to play and share.

The Game Agent runs on an all-new engine with a self-assembling, verb-based API, the first Phaser engine designed around how an AI agent reasons rather than how a human learns a toolkit over weeks. It supports classic sprite-based physics games, glowing vector-style worlds with destructible terrain, and real 3D environments like kart racers and first-person mazes. Underneath sits Phaser AE, a framework rebuilt for AI reasoning, with the hardest, most bug-prone systems hidden behind a surface an agent can hold in its head at once. Every game draws on a library of proven, reusable components, human-tested before being folded back into the system, so build quality keeps climbing. Each build runs inside an isolated, prebuilt sandbox, so the agent's effort goes entirely into the game itself.

The Phaser Game Agent is available now at https://phaser.io/agent

About Phaser Studio Inc.

Founded in October 2023 with backing from Open Core Ventures, Phaser Studio Inc. is the company behind Phaser, the open-source HTML5 game framework created by Richard Davey in 2013. In active development for over 13 years and used by more than 100,000 developers worldwide, Phaser has powered thousands of games, from small prototypes to commercial titles with millions of players.

For more information, visit https://phaser.io

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Phaser Studio Inc.