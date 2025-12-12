Beam Launches Veo 3.1-Powered AI Platform for Creating Playable Video Games and Interactive Stories

New AI creation platform lets creators turn videos into playable mini-games and interactive shorts with no code required

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam today announced the launch of its Veo 3.1-powered playable video platform, a new AI creation tool that allows creators to turn ordinary videos into playable mini-games and interactive AI stories in minutes. The platform enables users to generate AI video, images, and music, then link them together into fully interactive experiences directly in the browser — with no coding required.

Play and Create Interactive Shorts

Beam introduces "playable video" as a new creative medium at the intersection of generative AI, interactive media, and game creation, where video is no longer just watched, but played.

The launch comes as generative AI adoption accelerates across media, gaming, and the creator economy, with short-form video and interactive content emerging as two of the fastest-growing formats online.

"Video has become the dominant format on the internet, but it's always been passive," said Matt Dukes, CEO of Beam. "Beam turns video into something interactive. By combining Veo 3.1 with a no-code game-creation workflow, we're giving creators a new medium where stories, games, and short-form content all converge and come to life."

Powered by a multi-model AI engine that includes Veo 3.1 and other leading video generation models, Beam enables creators to generate high-fidelity video that can be transformed into playable experiences using Beam's visual Grid editor. Creators drag scenes into place, link them together with branching logic, and instantly publish playable mini-games and interactive shorts to the web.

Early creators are already using Beam to build:

Dating sims and narrative-driven relationship stories





Adventure and action mini-games





Moving graphic novels with branching choices





Viral interactive content and ASMR-style experiences





Wholesome, playable pet stories

Beam is launching with an early-access program that includes unlimited free generations, allowing creators to experiment freely with AI-generated video, sound, and visuals while publishing their first playable projects. Beam plans to expand the platform with creator monetization, discovery, and distribution features as it builds toward a broader interactive media ecosystem.

"I've used AI video tools before, but Beam is the first time I felt like I was actually building a game, not just generating clips," said an early Beam creator. "Being able to turn a video into something people can interact with completely changes how I think about storytelling."

"AI unlocked image creation. Then it unlocked video," Dukes added. "Playable video is the next step in the evolution of digital media, and Beam is built specifically for that future."

Creators can start building playable games and interactive shorts today at:

https://beam.game/

About Beam

Beam is an AI-powered creation platform from Phaser Studio Inc. that enables anyone to turn video into playable mini-games and interactive stories. Built on Veo 3.1, Beam combines AI video generation, sound, visuals, and branching logic into a single no-code workflow. Beam is defining a new category of interactive media where content isn't just watched, it's played.

For more information, visit https://beam.game/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Phaser Studio Inc.