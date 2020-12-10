Philips Espresso and Justin Baldoni Partner to Fuel Daily Achievement with Instagram Giveaway

The Philips Espresso Fuel for Daily Achievement Contest will award five winners one Philips Espresso 3200 with LatteGo and one thousand dollars. From December 10 through December 12, contestants can comment on Justin's Baldoni's Instagram post sharing the story of someone in need, explaining how that person could benefit from a little help with their morning routine. Entries will be judged by Justin based on uniqueness and resonance with finding the daily fuel to make the most of every day. Winners will be announced via Instagram on December 13.

"I feel so grateful to be able to help a few people in our community who are struggling through this incredibly difficult year find a little inspiration," said Justin Baldoni. "I love my Philips Espresso machine as it's become such an integral part of how I start my day with intention and purpose. So many folks out there are fighting through unimaginable circumstances and deserve to finally have a little win in 2020. I hope this contest while small in scope, can be large in effect and bring some much-needed joy and inspiration to the lives of the five winners."

According to the study conducted by Philips and Wakefield Research, more than half (59%) of adults achieved more than they thought possible in 2020. The survey of 1,000 people also found that coffee drinkers were seventy-three percent more likely to achieve success this year compared to non-coffee drinkers and despite a tumultuous year. The study also revealed that many people are looking forward to 2021, with goals of implementing lifestyle changes for better routines to stay motivated.

"We are so excited to work with Justin to give back to the community and help people stay motivated and inspired through this partnership," said Brian Dawson, senior marketing manager at Philips. "Whether someone is trying to balance their personal life, professional life or both, Philips Espresso wants to help users with their daily grind as they find success in 2021 and beyond."

In fact, according to the study, an overwhelming majority (87%) of respondents are looking to make some lifestyle changes to help them achieve their goals next year and further, fifty percent report wanting a better daily routine. A great way to start your day earlier and implement a new routine? A delicious cup of coffee made with fresh beans and milk.

Philips Espresso 3200 with LatteGo crafts five delicious café-quality coffee beverages from fresh ground beans from the comfort of home, and even creates silky smooth beverages with milk froth thanks to unique LatteGo technology, the fastest to clean milk system ever. Specifically designed for effortless enjoyment, it's easy to enjoy knowing that your beverage is made with fresh ingredients and minimal clean up.

Survey Methodology:

The Philips Espresso Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+, between October 28th and November 2nd, 2020 using an email invitation and an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of the U.S. adult population ages 18+.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe by the sample.

Royal Philips:

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Justin Baldoni:

Justin Baldoni is an actor, director, producer, entrepreneur, and changemaker whose efforts are focused on creating impactful media and entertainment. He is the creator and director CW's "My Last Days," an uplifting documentary series about life as told by courageous people living with a terminal illness and the creator of "Man Enough" the dinner conversation series which dives into traditional masculinity. Baldoni made his feature film directorial debut in March 2019 with "Five Feet Apart" for CBS Films and Lionsgate, which went on to become CBS Films' third highest grossing film of all time grossing over $91 million worldwide. Following the success of "Five Feet Apart" and furthering his goal to create premium purpose-driven projects with global commercial appeal, Baldoni secured a $25 million development and production fund to produce content for his newly established Wayfarer Studios. Most recently, Baldoni directed and produced Wayfarer Studios' first film project, "Clouds," which is now streaming on Disney+. The film is Disney's first-ever narrative acquisition on its global platform. Next, Baldoni is set to direct "Hold Back the Stars" for Lionsgate. Justin also serves as founder and chairman of The Wayfarer Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the way communities see and respond to the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

