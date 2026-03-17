Philips Sonicare declares World Oral Health Night, spotlighting what manual brushing leaves behind

March 20th, Philips Sonicare invites New Yorkers to rethink their nightly clean with an inside look at what happens in your mouth while you sleep

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) and its Sonicare brand, the #1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, is marking World Oral Health Day by declaring it World Oral Health Night drawing attention to a common risk to your oral health many people overlook: assuming manual brushing always removes enough plaque.

The science shows why this moment before bed is so important.

Research reviewing 59 studies shows that manual toothbrushing can leave up to 50 percent of plaque behind, allowing more bacteria to grow overnight. Sonicare technology is designed to reach the areas manual brushing often misses.

Research reviewing 59 studies shows that manual brushing can leave up to 50% of plaque behind.1 Plaque is a sticky film produced by bacteria that attaches to teeth and especially along the gumline. It acts as a protective layer that helps bacteria cling to the mouth and continues to grow.

"At night, much of the plaque and bacteria in the mouth builds up quietly and often goes unseen and unnoticed," said Matina Vidalis, Regional Business Unit Leader, Oral Healthcare, Philips North America. "World Oral Health Night challenges one of the most routine habits in people's day. When you see what manual brushing can leave behind, you start to expect more from your toothbrush. Sonicare is designed to clean what manual brushing can't."

Bringing the hidden world of nighttime oral health to life

For one night, March 20th, World Oral Health Day becomes World Oral Health Night, turning the spotlight on what happens in your mouth after you go to bed.

Philips Sonicare is bringing this hidden reality to life with a bold public installation in New York City, March 20th, 2-8 p.m. ET at Lavan Midtown, where visitors can explore a multi-sensory installation that reveals what brushing manually leaves behind. Audiences will be guided through the science while immersive visuals creatively demonstrate the microscopic activity taking place along teeth and the gumline every night.

"As a dentist, I see firsthand in patients how bacteria growth and improper brushing can lead to plaque, inflammation and systemic health issues. The Night Switch experience by Philips Sonicare reveals what manual brushing leaves behind and why brushing with a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush makes such a difference," said Dr. Sharon Huang, DDS, MICOI. "This isn't just about a cleaner smile, it's about empowering people to take control of their oral health and protect their overall wellness. When you feel what truly effective cleaning means, you never go back to manual brushing."

Good night care starts with Sonicare

Sonicare technology is designed to reach the areas manual brushing often misses. Sonicare power toothbrushes are designed to remove up to 2000% more plaque2 than a manual toothbrush, powered by up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. In addition, Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

New this year, the Philips Sonicare 6500 builds on this technology, removing 1000% more plaque3 versus a manual toothbrush, helping users maintain a cleaner mouth before going to sleep.

Philips Sonicare's mission is to improve the oral health of millions of people by making superior care accessible to all. Through consumer-centric innovation and education, the business aims to democratize better oral healthcare with our strategic partners because it is the gateway to overall health. Want to explore the full range of Philips Sonicare products? Visit Philips.com.

1 Slot DE et al, Int Dent Hygiene (2012): 187-97

2 Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean range + A3 brush head, in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.

3 Philips Sonicare 6500 Range + C3 or S2 brush head, in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

For more information, please contact:

Omnicom Public Relations

Amanda Cargulia

[email protected]

SOURCE Philips Sonicare