Philips Sonicare unveils two new electric toothbrush ranges alongside refreshed brand direction

Sonicare "Feel the Care" invites people to experience the 'Sonicare Feeling' that transforms your daily routine into a ritual of self-care.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in oral healthcare, today unveiled two new Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush ranges, the integration of Next-Generation Sonicare technology, along with branding, packaging and sustainability updates that all reflect the brand's bold new platform, "Feel the Care." The refreshed brand and product lineup is designed to inspire consumers to elevate their daily oral care routine with advanced brushing technology.

Philips is introducing Next-Generation Sonicare technology across its new 5700 to 7300 Series models, marking the first major drivetrain upgrade in more than a decade.

"We look after our health and well-being more intentionally than ever, yet oral care is still one of the few daily routines people rarely rethink," said Matina Vidalis, Regional Business Unit Leader, Oral Healthcare, Philips North America. "Philips Sonicare 'Feel the Care' pushes brushing out of the background and into focus, paired with continuous innovations, like our Next-Generation Sonicare technology and sustainable developments, to deliver a signature brushing experience that supports your overall health for the long term."

Brand refresh focuses on unique 'Sonicare' feeling

Philips Sonicare, the #1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, has debuted "Feel the Care," a refreshed brand expression that balances both aspects of the daily brushing experience: clinically proven performance and along with the brand's signature post-brushing 'Sonicare' feeling. The updated look and tone bring warmth and sensory richness to the brand, hero-ing the in-mouth experience and product design, along with a gentle, yet effective clean people can feel every day. Powered by Sonicare Fluid Action, the brushing experience delivers a deep, thorough clean while remaining intuitive and comfortable. "Feel the Care" reinforces the movement of daily brushing as an important moment of self-care.

Philips Sonicare 5000 Series

Gently removes up to 700% more plaque 1

Offers 2 (clean and gum care) brushing modes to support different care needs

Gradual, gentle increase in power for the first 14 brushing sessions for the easiest first step from manual brushing and provides essential care for healthy teeth and gums.

4 Settings: 2 Modes, 2 Intensities

Available in two color options to fit personal style

W Diamond Clean and C2 Optimal Plaque Removal Brush heads

Bringing proven Sonicare performance for the first time to a more accessible MSPR $59.99 price point, it's designed to make advanced oral care accessible to more people.

Available starting February 2026 at Walmart and Target nationwide.

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

As part of its new Sonicare lineup, Philips is introducing Next-Generation Sonicare technology across its new 5700 to 7300 Series models, marking the first major drivetrain upgrade in more than a decade. At the center is a completely re-engineered motor, built on decades of clinical insight and engineering expertise, designed to deliver consistent power from handle to brush head for a gentle, yet effective clean, even in hard-to-reach areas like molars. The new adaptive magnetic system responds in real time to how users brush, helping maintain optimal performance when users apply too much pressure or reach the back of the mouth, habits that can typically slow bristle movement and reduce effectiveness. The result is a more consistent brushing experience, delivering up to 62,000 optimal bristle movements per minute, regardless of pressure or technique.

5700 to 7300 Series - Key Shared Features Include:

Sonic toothbrush with Next-Generation Sonicare technology & Sonicare Fluid Action for a gentle & effective clean even in hard-to-reach areas

for a gentle & effective clean even in hard-to-reach areas Pressure sensor alerts users when they are applying too much pressure

alerts users when they are applying too much pressure 2-minute SmarTimer and BrushPacer provide a comprehensive clean with guided brushing sessions, building better brushing habits

provide a comprehensive clean with guided brushing sessions, building better brushing habits Delivers 21 days of regular brushing on a single charge

Brush head replacement reminder alerts you when it's time for a new brush head

Philips Sonicare 5700 Series with Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Gently removes 1000% more plaque 2

Up to 100% healthier gums 3

Offers 2 brushing modes and 3 intensities to support different care needs

Available in five color options to fit personal style

MSPR: $79.99

Available starting February 2026 at Target, Grocery Stores, and Pharmacies nationwide.

Philips Sonicare 5900 Series with Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Gently removes 1000% more plaque 2

Up to 100% healthier gums 3

Offers 2 brushing modes and 3 intensities to support different care needs

Available in four color options to fit personal style

MSPR: $89.99Available starting January 2026 at Amazon.

Philips Sonicare 6000 Series with Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Gently removes 1000% more plaque 2

Features a visual pressure sensor that helps protect sensitive teeth and gums

Offers 3 brushing modes and 3 intensities to support different care needs

Available in five color options to fit personal style

MSPR: $89.99-$159.99

Available now at major retailers nationwide.

Philips Sonicare 7100 Series with Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Gently removes 1000% more plaque 2

Up to 600% healthier gums 4

Sonicare App connectivity - Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

- Brushing insights in the palm of your hand Offers 4 brushing modes and three intensities to support different care needs

Available in five color options to fit personal style

MSPR: $159.99

Available starting February 2026 at major retailers nationwide.

Philips Sonicare 7300 Series with Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Gently removes 2000% more plaque 1

Up to 600% healthier gums 3

Sonicare App connectivity - Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

- Brushing insights in the palm of your hand Offers 4 brushing modes and 3 intensities to support different care needs

Available in four color options to fit personal style

MSPR: $199.99

Available now at Amazon.

Upgrades to sustainability and packaging

Philips Sonicare is also releasing its full range of brush heads now designed with 70% bio-based plastic5, while packaging is 100% recyclable and made from 50% recycled materials. The new packaging is already available at leading retailers across North America.

With the "Feel the Care" refresh and the launch of the 5000 to 7300 lineup, Philips Sonicare advances how people experience everyday oral care. By combining proven sonic technology that delivers more effective results than manual brushing with a refined design and feel, Sonicare is redefining the standard for performance, user experience and ultimate care.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

1vs. a manual toothbrush

2in hard-to-reach areas vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

3in Clean mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 2 weeks

4in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

5Allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis

Model 5000 5700 5900/59

50 6000 6100 6400 6500 6700 7100 7300 Brush

Head W2 &

C2 C3 C3 (2x) S2 S2 S2 C3 &

S2 1 S2 &

2 G3 G3

(2x) A3 (3x) Plaque

Removal

Benefit Removes

up to

700%

more

plaque Gently removes 1000% more plaque Gently removes 2000% more plaque Additional

Benefit(s)

up to 100%

healthier gums Gentle on sensitive

teeth and gums Whiter

teeth

in 1

day up to

500%

healthier

gums Up to 600% healthier gums Next-

Gen

Technology N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Modes 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 4 4 Intensities 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Pressure

Sensor N Haptic Haptic Light

Ring Light

Ring Light

Ring Light

Ring Light Ring Light Ring Light Ring Travel

Case N N N N Y Y Y Y - Charging

Travel Case Y - Charging

Travel Case Y - Charging Travel Case SmarTimer Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y 30s Quad

Pacer Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Sonicare

App N N N N N Y Y Y Y Y MSRP $59.99 $79.99 $89.99 $89.99 $99.99 $109.99 $129.99 $159.99 $159.99 $199.99 Exclusive

Availability Walmart

Amazon

Target

- Amazon - Amazon

[i]

