Philips Television Expands Ambilight TV Lineup with New QLED Series Featuring Enhanced Color, Brightness, and Picture Performance

New Philips Ambilight TV with QLED combines Quantum Dot display technology with signature Ambilight innovation to deliver a more vibrant and immersive home entertainment experience.

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Television today announced the launch of its new Philips Ambilight TV QLED series, expanding the Ambilight TV lineup with advanced QLED display technology designed to deliver enhanced color performance, improved brightness, and a more immersive viewing experience.

Building on Philips' TV signature Ambilight technology, the new QLED Ambilight TV series introduces Quantum Dot display technology to create richer colors, greater detail, and a more dynamic picture while continuing to deliver the unique "TV Beyond the Screen" experience that sets Philips Ambilight TVs apart from the rest.

By combining a more advanced display with built-in intelligent ambient lighting, Philips Ambilight TV with QLED brings entertainment to life with a larger-than-screen experience designed for movies, sports, gaming, and everyday streaming.

"Ambilight TV has always been about creating a more immersive way to experience television," said Fangfang Li, CEO, SKYWORTH USA. "With our new QLED Ambilight TV series, we're expanding that experience with advanced QLED technology that delivers richer colors, enhanced picture quality, and a more immersive way to watch, stream, and play."

A New Level of Ambilight TV Experience with QLED Technology

The new Philips Ambilight TV QLED series enhances the viewing experience through Quantum Dot technology, which delivers a wider color spectrum, improved color accuracy, coupled with a brighter display.

Combined with Philips Ambilight TV, which projects dynamic lighting that matches the colors and movement on screen, viewers experience a more immersive viewing experience where the action extends beyond the boundaries of the television.

Key Features of Philips Ambilight TV with QLED Include:

Immersive Entertainment with Ambilight TV – Intelligent LED lighting extends beyond the screen, bringing movies, gaming, and sports to life.

Intelligent LED lighting extends beyond the screen, bringing movies, gaming, and sports to life. Follow Audio Mode – Dedicated audio-reactive mode with lighting effects that pulse and move with the beat, creating the perfect atmosphere for every playlist, party, and moment.

Dedicated audio-reactive mode with lighting effects that pulse and move with the beat, creating the perfect atmosphere for every playlist, party, and moment. Effortless Setup, Right Out of the Box – With Ambilight TV's built-in LED technology, just plug in and power on right out of the box with no extra devices or complicated setup required.

With Ambilight TV's built-in LED technology, just plug in and power on right out of the box with no extra devices or complicated setup required. Keep Eyes Comfortable – Light and visuals flow beyond the screen, softening the contrast between bright visuals and dark surroundings, making longer viewing sessions more comfortable.

Light and visuals flow beyond the screen, softening the contrast between bright visuals and dark surroundings, making longer viewing sessions more comfortable. Quantum Dot Display Technology – Delivers richer colors, enhanced brightness, and improved picture performance for more realistic images with greater depth and detail.

– Delivers richer colors, enhanced brightness, and improved picture performance for more realistic images with greater depth and detail. Dolby Vision ® and Dolby Atmos ® Support – Experience vibrant colors, enhanced contrast, and multidimensional spatial sound for a cinematic entertainment experience.

– Experience vibrant colors, enhanced contrast, and multidimensional spatial sound for a cinematic entertainment experience. Roku TV – Enjoy seamless access to thousands of streaming channels, entertainment apps, and free content, all with a fast and easy-to-navigate interface.

– Enjoy seamless access to thousands of streaming channels, entertainment apps, and free content, all with a fast and easy-to-navigate interface. Roku Backdrops – Showcase an immersive gallery, combined with Ambilight lighting that sets the mood of your living space, even when the TV isn't in use.

Availability

The Philips Ambilight TV QLED will be available in 50", 55", and 65" sizes beginning August 11, 2026 through Amazon and BJ's Wholesale Club.

For more information about Philips Ambilight TV QLED , visit https://philips.to/4ytRu0I.

About SKYWORTH USA

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a global technology leader founded in 1988. Focused on innovation and quality, SKYWORTH develops advanced display solutions and designs, manufactures, markets, and sells Philips branded televisions across North America.

SOURCE SKYWORTH USA