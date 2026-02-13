Philips Television Secures Multi-Year Sponsorship with Arkansas Razorbacks and Naturals

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11, 2026, a multi-year sports sponsorship was announced for Philips Television with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA football and basketball programs and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double A affiliate of the KC Royals, expanding the brand's presence across highly engaged sports audiences throughout Arkansas.

These sponsorships provide brand visibility for Philips Television among the passionate fans and sports communities of Razorbacks football and basketball, and Naturals baseball, while also creating opportunities to engage directly with attending fans through promotions and giveaways.

"The University of Arkansas Razorbacks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals represent some of the most loyal and enthusiastic sports communities in the region, making them ideal as Philips Television continues to grow in the U.S. market," said Jason English, Senior Director of Sales for Philips Television at SKYWORTH USA. "This supports our vision of bringing premium entertainment technology and advanced features that elevate the sports-viewing experience and make it more attainable for today's fans."

"We're thrilled to partner with Philips Television as they expand their presence in Northwest Arkansas. We look forward to building a strong, successful partnership over the coming seasons," said Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The partnership with the Razorbacks was secured on behalf of Arkansas Athletics by its athletics multimedia rightsholder, Arkansas Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. "We're excited to welcome Philips Television as an official sponsor of Arkansas Athletics," said Justin DeLille, General Manager of Arkansas Sports Properties. "By tapping into the energy of game days at Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena, Philips is building brand affinity in a way that's memorable and uniquely local."

Under these multi-year agreements, Philips Television will be a visible presence at Razorbacks football and basketball games through the 2026–2028 seasons, and at Naturals events through the 2026–2027 seasons — ensuring ongoing visibility and recognition across multiple seasons. The sponsorship reflects Philips Television's broader strategy to grow awareness and engagement through sustained support of Arkansas sports organizations.

About SKYWORTH USA

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a global electronics leader founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. Built on a foundation of innovation, quality, and sustainability, SKYWORTH USA provides a comprehensive portfolio of display solutions designed with industry-leading visual technology. By engineering products for various applications, SKYWORTH USA ensures high-performance viewing experiences are accessible for every space.

