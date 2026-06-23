Phoenix Children's Names Jayson Argyle Senior Vice President of Community Hospitals

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has named Jayson Argyle Senior Vice President of Community Hospitals, a newly established leadership role supporting the continued growth and expansion of Phoenix Children's community hospital network across Arizona.

Jayson Argyle was named Senior Vice President of Community Hospitals at Phoenix Children's, as announced June 23, 2026.

Argyle, who joined the health system yesterday, will play a critical role in supporting the successful launch of the Women's and Children's Pavilion at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. He will also lead future hospital expansion, strengthen external partnerships and ensure consistent, high-quality care across all community hospital locations.

"We are building a pediatric health system designed to meet families where they are, delivering the same exceptional care and experience they expect from Phoenix Children's, no matter where they access our services" said Justin Bradshaw, FACHE, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Phoenix Children's. "Jayson brings an impressive combination of pediatric leadership experience, operational expertise and strategic vision that will advance access to specialized pediatric care throughout the state."

As Senior Vice President of Community Hospitals, Argyle will oversee operations, growth and performance across Phoenix Children's community hospital portfolio. He will focus on operational readiness, clinical and physician partnerships, workforce engagement, patient experience and long-term growth initiatives.

Argyle brings extensive healthcare operations and service line leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Imaging Services at Intermountain Health, where he led imaging operations across 33 hospitals and numerous outpatient locations. In that role, he supported strategic imaging initiatives including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures to strengthen care delivery and performance.

Earlier in his career, Argyle held pediatric leadership roles at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he oversaw the Congenital Heart Center. In partnership with clinical leaders, he helped grow the program's scale and clinical impact while advancing care quality.

"Phoenix Children's is building a more connected system of care across Arizona, and this role is central to that effort," said Argyle. "I look forward to working with leaders across the organization to strengthen operations, support new hospital development and ensure consistency in the care experience as the system continues to grow."

Argyle earned his Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota and his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health from Utah State University.

This new leadership position reflects Phoenix Children's long-term commitment to improving the health of a generation.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's