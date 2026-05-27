Phoenix Children's Names Chris Koch to its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced the appointment of D. Christian "Chris" Koch to its board of directors. Koch, a longtime advocate for improving health outcomes for children and teens, serves as Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings.

Chris Koch was named to the Phoenix Children’s Board of Directors, as announced May 27, 2026.

"At Phoenix Children's, our vision is to improve the health of a generation," said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "Chris' dedication to the mental health needs of our young people is transformational and I look forward to working closely with him as a board member as we embark on a bold approach to this life-saving work."

Koch and his team at Carlisle Companies were instrumental in launching the Phoenix Children's suicide prevention program. To date, the program has deployed over 190,000 screenings and connected more than 3,600 young people in crisis with the care they needed.

"Having Phoenix Children's in our community is a competitive advantage for our state and a key component of a thriving economy," said Koch. "High caliber pediatric healthcare attracts talent, improves quality of life, and signals to businesses that we are a community worth investing in. I'm honored to join the Phoenix Children's board of directors and further its mission to provide the best healthcare for children and their families."

Koch's appointment reflects strong support from the Phoenix Children's board of directors. He was nominated by board member Omar Alvarez, President and CEO of TPQ Foods, and approved unanimously.

"Our responsibility as a board is to ensure strong stewardship as Phoenix Children's seeks to transform pediatric healthcare throughout Arizona," said Michael Ebert, Chairman of the Phoenix Children's Board of Directors. "Chris brings a longstanding commitment to improving health outcomes for children and teens that will help advance our work and deliver meaningful impact."

In addition to his Phoenix Children's board position, Koch serves on the boards of a publicly traded company and a prominent privately held brand, along with several nonprofit organizations.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System ("COS"), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's