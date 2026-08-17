Phoenix Children's Names Mike Skafi Chief Pharmacy Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced that Mike A. Skafi, RPh, MSQA, has been named Chief Pharmacy Officer. In this role, Skafi will lead pharmacy strategy, governance and operations across the health system, overseeing medication management, medication safety, quality improvement, regulatory compliance and workforce development. He will guide the continued growth of inpatient, ambulatory, specialty, retail and infusion pharmacy services while advancing innovation, technology and high-value pharmaceutical care across Phoenix Children's expanding network.

Mike A. Skafi, RPh, MSQA, has been named Chief Pharmacy Officer at Phoenix Children's.

Skafi brings more than 20 years of pharmacy leadership experience to Phoenix Children's, including executive roles with Providence, Banner Health and Community Health Systems.

"Mike Skafi brings deep expertise in medication safety, workforce development and pharmacy operations at complex health systems," said Mike Meekins, PharmD, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Operations at Phoenix Children's "His leadership will help us build and sustain the pharmacy services we need to support our care teams and ensure children across Arizona have access to the highest quality care."

Most recently, Skafi served as Assistant Vice President of Pharmacy and Interim Senior Vice President/Chief Pharmacy Officer at Providence, where he helped oversee enterprise-wide pharmaceutical strategy and operational pharmacy services across a seven-state western U.S. health system. The organization includes more than 50 hospitals and 1,000 clinics and generates nearly $30 billion in annual operating revenue. At Providence, Skafi chaired the Pharmacy Governance Council and helped lead pharmacy growth and optimization initiatives that contributed to significant savings and revenue. He also served as board chair and signing official for Credena Health, Providence's specialty, retail and mail-order pharmacy organization.

"It is a privilege to join an organization so deeply committed to children and families," said Skafi. "I look forward to working alongside care teams across Phoenix Children's and supporting the important work they do every day. Pharmacy plays a vital role in helping deliver safe, effective care for every patient."

Skafi's experience includes enterprise pharmacy strategy, specialty and retail pharmacy operations, infusion services, regulatory compliance, pharmacy technology, supply chain management and business growth initiatives.

Skafi earned a Master of Science in Quality Assurance in Healthcare from the University of California in Oakland, a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. and is a registered pharmacist.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's