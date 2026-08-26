Phoenix Children's Names Perry Ann Reed Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has named Perry Ann Reed, DSc, MBA, MS, FACHE, Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, effective Aug. 31. She will oversee Phoenix Children's Foundation, including fundraising strategy, donor stewardship, corporate partnerships and Foundation operations. Reed succeeds Steve Schnall, who will retire Sept. 30 after 43 years at Phoenix Children's.

Perry Ann Reed, DSc, MBA, MS, FACHE, Interim Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Phoenix Children's.

A nationally respected pediatric healthcare executive, Reed brings decades of leadership experience in children's healthcare, operations and philanthropy. She has held leadership positions at some of the nation's premier pediatric health systems, including Nicklaus Children's Health System in Miami, WakeMed Health & Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

"Perry Ann brings the experience and perspective we need as we look to the future of Phoenix Children's Foundation," said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "She understands how to align philanthropy with an organization's strategic priorities and build the relationships that make meaningful growth possible. I'm confident she will provide strong leadership during this transition while positioning the Foundation for its next chapter of growth and impact."

In addition to her leadership experience, Reed brings a deep understanding of the philanthropic landscape and a proven ability to align fundraising strategies with organizational priorities. In previous leadership roles, she worked collaboratively to secure major philanthropic investments, including an eight-figure naming gift toward a state-of-the-art pediatric surgical tower at Nicklaus Children's Health System.

"What stands out for me about Phoenix Children's is the extraordinary dedication of its clinicians and staff, the generosity of its donors and the deep connection to the community," said Reed. "Philanthropy is ultimately about relationships and shared purpose. I look forward to listening, learning and partnering with our supporters, care teams and community leaders to advance the bold vision of Phoenix Children's to improve the health of a generation."

Reed holds a doctorate in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a master's degree in Bioethics from Columbia University in New York, an MBA from the University of Texas at Tyler and a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University in College Station.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

About Phoenix Children's Foundation

Phoenix Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering philanthropic support from individuals, families, organizations and corporate partners committed to Phoenix Children's mission: to advance hope, healing and the best health care for children and their families. One of the nation's leading pediatric health systems, Phoenix Children's offers 170+ family-centered care programs that are fully or partially funded by philanthropy. There are many ways to give to Phoenix Children's Foundation to invest in the health of children. Please visit givetopch.org for more information.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's