Phononic recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrants for the Data Center Cooling Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phononic, the global leader in solid-state cooling technology for AI data centers, has announced the expansion of its portfolio with advanced solutions for 1.6T pluggable transceivers and integrated Thermal Kits for GPU high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and co-packaged optics (CPO). Recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the Data Center Cooling market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform, Phononic builds on its foundation of more than 40 million cooled pluggable optics modules deployed at leading hyperscalers worldwide. These innovations redefine cooling as a chip-level, real-time control layer purpose-built to meet the demands of modern AI workloads—reducing thermal throttling, extending device lifespan by up to five times, improving PUE by as much as 0.15, and delivering up to three times return on investment.

The launch introduces the Phononic Thermal Fabric™, a coordinated thermal control network that enables fleet-wide workload optimization across data center infrastructures. Phononic's Thermal Kits integrate high-performance thermoelectric coolers (TECs) with mechanical and thermal architecture, supported by API-accessible firmware and Redfish-compatible interfaces. This design delivers real-time analytics, predictive cooling, and precise workload placement, directly addressing thermal hot spots rather than relying solely on bulk liquid cooling. With millisecond-level responsiveness—providing a 600× control advantage over legacy methods, the system maintains consistent device temperatures while reducing the need for overprovisioned cooling capacity. Collectively, these solutions enable proactive workload orchestration, improved energy efficiency, and extended system lifespan, ensuring AI data centers can sustain peak performance as power densities continue to rise.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Electro Oxidation and Copper Tubes.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of USD 25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. MarketsandMarkets collaborates with clients on growth programs, enabling them to monetize this USD 25 trillion opportunity through their service lines, including TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, MarketsandMarkets collaborates with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. The company's insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and their proprietary Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets