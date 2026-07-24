PhotonPay Releases Emerging Markets Payment Report: Unlocking Africa's B2B Potential Through Multi-Rail Architecture

New research highlights how stablecoins and unified multi-rail settlement infrastructure bridge the gap between Africa's rapid domestic digital innovation and fragmented global commercial trade.

HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation financial operating system powered by stablecoins, today published its latest industry research report, The Next Payment Infrastructure in Africa: From Fragmented Payment Rails to Unified Cross-Border Settlement.

The whitepaper explores the unique evolution of Africa's digital economy — where rapid mobile-first innovation coexists with high cross-border fragmentation — and outlines how next-generation payment architectures solve key liquidity and settlement frictions for growing enterprises.

To read the key findings and access the full research, visit: Download the Full Report: The Next Payment Infrastructure in Africa

PhotonPay's comprehensive study breaks down the macro trends, systemic bottlenecks, and technological innovations reshaping African commerce into structural dimensions.

The Paradox of Innovation vs. Fragmentation

Africa has built one of the world's most dynamic financial ecosystems by leapfrogging traditional banking infrastructure directly into mobile-first networks. Driven by a young median age of 20 and rapid urbanization, domestic demand for digital services, e-commerce, and merchant payments continues to accelerate.

However, domestic digital success has not created a unified continental ecosystem. Payment adoption remains deeply uneven — spanning from over 70% digital payment usage in Senegal to under 10% in Niger. For businesses, domestic efficiency stops at national borders, exposing a stark contrast between fast local mobile transactions and complex, costly cross-border commercial settlement.

Four Frictions Limiting Payment Efficiency

While domestic Instant Payment Systems (IPS) expanded to 33 active networks generating 65.6 billion transactions in 2024, cross-border business payments remain constrained by severe structural inefficiencies:

The Formalization Gap: With 85.8% of African employment situated in the informal economy, smaller enterprises and merchants struggle to access standardized formal banking and payments.

With 85.8% of African employment situated in the informal economy, smaller enterprises and merchants struggle to access standardized formal banking and payments. Payment Rail Fragmentation: Incompatible technical and regulatory frameworks across national borders restrict direct payment routing and degrade cross-border success rates.

Incompatible technical and regulatory frameworks across national borders restrict direct payment routing and degrade cross-border success rates. FX and Liquidity Traps: Currency fragmentation forces intra-African commercial transactions through foreign currencies and overseas correspondent banks, generating an estimated $5 billion annually in unnecessary transaction costs.

Currency fragmentation forces intra-African commercial transactions through foreign currencies and overseas correspondent banks, generating an estimated $5 billion annually in unnecessary transaction costs. Settlement Latency: Multi-hop correspondent banking pathways increase processing friction, resulting in high fees and settlement delays spanning multiple business days.

Stablecoins as a Value Movement Layer for Global Trade

To overcome traditional banking friction, commercial enterprises across Africa are turning to alternative blockchain-based settlement mechanisms. Between July 2024 and June 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa received approximately $205 billion in total on-chain value (+52% YoY).

Dollar-denominated stablecoins (such as USDC and USDT) are increasingly integrated into real-world trade flows between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia — including multi-million-dollar energy and merchant settlements. By routing value across blockchain networks into local off-ramps, stablecoin pathways reduce correspondent banking bottlenecks, secure dollar liquidity, and compress cross-border settlement from days to minutes while lowering costs from $5–$15+ to under $1.

Multi-Rail Interoperability & PhotonPay's Integrated Solution

The whitepaper emphasizes that stablecoins are not a replacement for traditional systems, but a complementary settlement layer within a broader multi-rail landscape. The future of African commerce relies on seamlessly connecting diverse payment mechanisms:

Digital Wallets & Mobile Money: Enabling broad financial inclusion and high-frequency consumer transactions.

Enabling broad financial inclusion and high-frequency consumer transactions. Instant Payment Systems & Cards: Supporting domestic commercial operations and international card clearing.

Supporting domestic commercial operations and international card clearing. Stablecoins & Digital Assets: Providing direct, low-cost pathways for cross-border liquidity and value transfer.

PhotonPay: Unifying Global Financial Infrastructure for Emerging Markets

As businesses navigate this multi-rail ecosystem, the primary challenge transitions from simple payment acceptance to managing end-to-end liquidity, routing, and currency conversion across fragmented borders. PhotonPay solves this complexity by providing an integrated global financial platform:

Global Liquidity & Virtual Accounts: Collect, hold, and manage funds in multi-currency accounts across major fiat currencies and digital assets.

Collect, hold, and manage funds in multi-currency accounts across major fiat currencies and digital assets. Unified Payout & Settlement Network: Connect over 60 local payment methods, cards, and mobile wallets with 24/7 real-time settlement channels.

Connect over 60 local payment methods, cards, and mobile wallets with 24/7 real-time settlement channels. Seamless FX & Stablecoin Conversion: Convert digital assets and foreign currencies into local payment rails at competitive market rates, eliminating intermediary bank markups.

Convert digital assets and foreign currencies into local payment rails at competitive market rates, eliminating intermediary bank markups. Enterprise Risk & Operations Management: Streamline global receivables, supplier payouts, and corporate expenses with automated fraud detection and real-time tracking.

The evolution of African payments is moving past domestic digital adoption toward seamless global interoperability. As cross-border trade between emerging markets expands, success will no longer depend on adding isolated payment channels, but on unifying existing rails into a cohesive, intelligent financial operating stack. By bridging local payout networks, stablecoin settlement layers, and global liquidity, modern financial infrastructure is transforming regional payment friction into a frictionless catalyst for global economic growth.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

Disclaimer

This material is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or investment advice, nor an offer or solicitation for any product or service. The availability, features, and regulatory treatment of PhotonPay's products and services may vary depending on the user's location, business model, and the laws and regulations that apply. Any descriptions of functionality, performance, efficiency, cost savings, or compliance support (including, without limitation, references to "real‑time", "24/7", "high‑efficiency", or "compliant" solutions) are aspirational or forward‑looking in nature. Actual outcomes may differ due to market conditions, technological constraints, and regulatory developments, and PhotonPay makes no express or implied representation, warranty, or guarantee as to the achievement of any particular result.

SOURCE PhotonPay