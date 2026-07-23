PhotonPay Named in CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 - Payments Category

HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation global payment operating system, has been named in the CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 rankings in the Payments category. The announcement follows CNBC and Statista's joint release of their annual list identifying the world's 500 most innovative fintech companies.

PhotonPay has been named in the CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 rankings in the Payments category

Spanning seven categories - Enterprise Fintech, Alternative Financing, Payments, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Regtech, Wealth Technology and Insurance Tech - the ranking spotlights companies driving meaningful transformation in financial services. PhotonPay's inclusion reflects its track record in payment technology innovation and global operational scale.

Built on a stablecoin-native architecture and backed by a strong global compliance foundation, PhotonPay is redefining how enterprises move money across borders. The platform enables seamless interoperability between fiat and stablecoins - unified under a single infrastructure, settling in real time, at a fraction of the cost of traditional rails.

Key Capabilities

Comprehensive Payment Coverage: From B2B international trade settlement to enterprise card issuance and localized fund management, PhotonPay enables tens of thousands of businesses to move, receive, and exchange money globally - as seamlessly as local payments. The platform supports both fiat and stablecoin transactions within a single account, with fund transfer costs reduced by over 75% compared to traditional solutions (as of December 2025).

Intelligent Unified Payment Hub: PhotonPay's AI-driven routing and simplified integration layer abstracts away the complexity of fragmented global payment networks. Fiat-to- stablecoin conversions are available 24/7 at transparent rates with no spread. Finance teams spend less time on reconciliation and more time on strategy - operational efficiency improved by 60% across enterprise customers (as of December 2025).

Enterprise-Grade Risk and Compliance: PhotonPay's infrastructure is underpinned by AI-powered anti- fraud engines and real-time monitoring, meeting the highest international compliance standards. Crypto asset services are provided by licensed group entities, ensuring all operations - including stablecoin transactions - r emain compliant in the jurisdictions where they are offered.

PhotonPay believes the essence of payments is not functionality, but certainty - certainty of cost, certainty of process, certainty of compliance. Behind every transaction lies an enterprise's ambition to grow globally, and its need to build trust.

Through highly automated fund processing workflows and customized operational tools, PhotonPay helps enterprises eliminate payment friction - freeing teams to focus on business innovation.

This recognition marks an important milestone in PhotonPay's journey. Looking ahead, PhotonPay will continue to deepen its global payment infrastructure, advance its stablecoin-native payment ecosystem, and work with partners worldwide to shape a more open, connected, and dynamic future for global commerce.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

Disclaimer

This material is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or investment advice, nor an offer or solicitation for any product or service. The availability, features, and regulatory treatment of PhotonPay's products and services may vary depending on the user's location, business model, and the laws and regulations that apply. Any descriptions of functionality, performance, efficiency, cost savings, or compliance support (including, without limitation, references to "real‑time", "24/7", "high‑efficiency", or "compliant" solutions) are aspirational or forward‑looking in nature. Actual outcomes may differ due to market conditions, technological constraints, and regulatory developments, and PhotonPay makes no express or implied representation, warranty, or guarantee as to the achievement of any particular result.

SOURCE PhotonPay