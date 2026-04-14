PI Receives Lightwave Innovation Award at OFC 2026 for Technology Advancing the Production of Photonics Chips

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SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente) a global leader in precision motion control, automation, and nanopositioning solutions, announces that its PINovAlign active photonics alignment platform was recognized with a 2026 Lightwave Innovation Award.

The award was presented at the OFC Conference in Los Angeles, CA, where PI's Matt Price and Nikta Jalayer accepted the honor from Lightwave Magazine Editor Sean Buckley.

PI’s Matt Price and Nikta Jalayer accept the Lightwave Innovation Award from Lightwave Magazine Editor Sean Buckley (right) at the 2026 OFC Conference in Los Angeles, CA.

This recognition marks the fourth major industry award for the PINovAlign system, underscoring its impact on high-speed, high-precision photonics alignment. The platform combines advanced motion control, integrated alignment algorithms, and high-performance hardware to significantly improve throughput and repeatability in photonic device manufacturing and testing.

The continued industry recognition highlights PI's leadership in precision motion and nanopositioning solutions for next-generation photonics applications.

The Differentiator: Integration of Hardware and Control Algorithms

What sets PINovAlign apart is its tightly integrated hardware and control architecture, combining high-dynamics precision motion with embedded, real-time alignment algorithms. Unlike legacy systems that rely on slow, sequential optimization, the PILightning algorithm accelerates first-light acquisition and convergence by rapidly analyzing signal feedback and executing intelligent search routines. This enables dramatically faster alignment cycles, higher throughput, and more consistent results, especially in complex, multi-channel photonic systems.

»More on PI's Parallel Multi-Channel Photonics Alignment Platform

Industries Served

Photonics alignment, fiber array alignment, PIC wafer probing, micro-optics alignment

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)