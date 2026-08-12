Piccalio's bedBED™ Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccalioʼs bedBEDTM has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards, recognized for its versatile design and quality.

The Good Housekeeping Institute highlighted bedBED™ as an "adaptable kid's bedˮ that lasts throughout childhood while still meeting children's needs at every stage.

Launched in fall 2025, bedBED™ is now a two-time award winner, following a Domino Good Design Award and its latest recognition from Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards. Designed by an AD100 designer and Montessori parent, the floor bed maximizes options for families by transitioning to a raised bed when the child is ready. Additionally, bedBED™ is available in Full Crib and Twin sizes, giving families flexibility. Piccalio prioritizes quality materials and sustainable design. Each Montessori floor bed is crafted in Europe from FSC®-certified wood and is GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

Good Housekeepingʼs parent testers gave bedBED™ a perfect score after using the bed in their homes. They particularly appreciated the beautiful birch plywood, with one tester noting, "The wood is very premium. ˮ The minimalist design was also a favorite feature. "We are very happy with this childrenʼs bed and highly recommend it,ˮ another parent shared.

Piccalio co-founders Aneta Kostic and Ali Tavsanoglu created the Montessori bed to meet the changing needs of growing children. "The market lacked options for parents who wanted to start their kids on the floor early,ˮ they explained. First, toddlers can use the low-profile floor bed configuration. Then, they can graduate to a big-kid bed by transforming bedBED™ into a raised bed.

Families can customize bedBED™ with stylish, functional accessories. Every bedBED™ comes with a removable Safety Rail, providing extra security for children transitioning from a crib. An add-on Headboard protects the wall and adds style. The Book Hook keeps bedtime stories easily accessible.

bedBED™ is available for purchase on Piccalioʼs website for $499.

About Piccalio

Piccalio creates beautiful and functional kidsʼ furniture using sustainable, non-toxic materials. Inspired by the Montessori philosophy, each piece is crafted to support independence, add beauty to the home, and meet the highest safety standards.

SOURCE Piccalio