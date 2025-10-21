Piccalio Introduces bedBED™, a 2-in-1 Floor Bed that Grows with Your Child

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccalio has announced the launch of bedBEDTM , an award-winning Montessori floor bed that transitions to a raised bed in minutes. The 2-in-1 toddler bed is the first of the brand's bedroom furniture collection.

Designed by an AD Top 100 designer and Montessori parent, bedBEDTM maximizes options for families and facilitates the celebration of sleep milestones. "The market lacked options for parents who wanted to start their kids on the floor early," Piccalio co-founders Aneta and Ali explained about the bed design. Children can start using the floor bed, with its low-to-the-floor profile ideal for toddlers. As children grow, the bed flips into a raised bed, supporting older children's needs and development.

bedBED TM is available in both twin and toddler sizes to meet the diverse needs of families. For young children, the toddler-size bed offers a cozy space just the right size. Parents may also prefer the toddler size for siblings sharing a room. The standard twin bed design is rated for both children and adults, offering an effortless transition into the teenage years and beyond. Additionally, families can use the twin-size option as a guest bed.

As always, Piccalio keeps sustainability and trusted, quality materials at the forefront of their designs. bedBEDTM is manufactured in Europe with high-quality FSC® Certified Birch Wood. Additionally, all finishes are non-toxic, guaranteed by the bed's GREENGUARD Gold Certification, which tests for over 10,000 VOCs.

Customization options for bedBEDTM include several accessories that enhance style and function. A removable Safety Rail enhances safety and provides security for children who are transitioning from sleeping in a crib. A Headboard adds style and protects the wall, while also providing support to sit up in bed and read. Keep books within easy reach with the Book Hook that hangs from the bed frame.

bedBEDTM is now available for purchase on Piccalio's website .

About Piccalio

Piccalio creates beautiful, functional, and sustainable kids' furniture designed to support family life with elegance and ease. Rooted in Montessori philosophy, each piece is crafted with natural materials, excellent craftsmanship, and the highest safety standards. piccalio.com

SOURCE Piccalio