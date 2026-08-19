PICI Invests More Than $1 Million in Five Early Career Researchers Advancing the Future of Cancer Immunotherapy

PICI has now awarded more than $23.9 million total to fund 63 research projects in the last decade, powering the next generation of cancer immunotherapies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced its 2026 class of Early Career Researcher awardees. The five investigators selected this year will receive more than $1 million in combined funding to advance innovative research projects that leverage cutting-edge scientific approaches that will accelerate the development of next-generation immunotherapies for cancer patients.

Now in its tenth year, PICI's Early Career Researcher Awards program has invested $23.9 million across 63 research projects. Beyond funding, the program provides promising scientists with access to PICI's collaborative research network and world-class scientific resources, empowering them to pursue bold, high-risk, high-reward ideas that have the potential to transform cancer treatment.

"Some of the most transformative advances in cancer research begin with scientists willing to ask difficult questions and pursue ideas that challenge conventional thinking," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of PICI. "The Early Career Researcher Awards give these emerging leaders the resources, community and support to take their ideas further. We're excited to invest in this exceptional group of scientists and in the discoveries they may bring to patients."

Four of this year's awardees are Parker Scholars, early career scientists entering their first postdoctoral appointment in a high-impact area of cancer immunotherapy. PICI has also recognized one Parker Bridge Fellow, an investigator who recently completed their MD or PhD and is ready to establish a laboratory or independent program in cancer immunotherapy.

Parker Scholar Sophie Louise Gray-Gaillard of the University of Pennsylvania is investigating how the spatial organization of the tumor microenvironment shapes tumor-infiltrating CD8 T lymphocyte function. Ms. Gray-Gaillard will study the cellular interactions and molecular signals that distinguish tumor-specific T cells from nontumor-specific "bystander" T cells, to inform more precise immunotherapeutic strategies for cancer patients.

is investigating how the spatial organization of the tumor microenvironment shapes tumor-infiltrating CD8 T lymphocyte function. Ms. Gray-Gaillard will study the cellular interactions and molecular signals that distinguish tumor-specific T cells from nontumor-specific "bystander" T cells, to inform more precise immunotherapeutic strategies for cancer patients. Parker Scholar Jingya Qiu, PhD, of Gladstone Institutes is investigating how immune responses within tissue microenvironments contribute to cancer initiation. Dr. Qiu will use spatiotemporal imaging and digital pathology to understand how premalignant tissues interact with the immune system, with the goal of developing immune-based strategies for early cancer detection and intervention before cancer progresses to invasive disease.

is investigating how immune responses within tissue microenvironments contribute to cancer initiation. Dr. Qiu will use spatiotemporal imaging and digital pathology to understand how premalignant tissues interact with the immune system, with the goal of developing immune-based strategies for early cancer detection and intervention before cancer progresses to invasive disease. Parker Scholar Xinyu Xiang of Stanford Medicine is developing a new platform to generate T cell receptor mimetics that can recognize tumor-associated peptide-MHC complexes with high specificity. Ms. Xiang will integrate protein engineering, synthetic co-evolution, and machine learning to systematically discover new binders and expand the range of cancer targets that can be recognized by targeted immunotherapies.

is developing a new platform to generate T cell receptor mimetics that can recognize tumor-associated peptide-MHC complexes with high specificity. Ms. Xiang will integrate protein engineering, synthetic co-evolution, and machine learning to systematically discover new binders and expand the range of cancer targets that can be recognized by targeted immunotherapies. Parker Scholar Shaobo Yang, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is developing programmable bacterial "living medicines" for solid tumors. Dr. Yang will advance the Living Immune Modulating Engager (LIME) platform, using tumor-homing bacteria to connect cancer cells with T cells or natural killer cells directly within tumors and enhance responses to RAS-targeted therapy.

is developing programmable bacterial "living medicines" for solid tumors. Dr. Yang will advance the Living Immune Modulating Engager (LIME) platform, using tumor-homing bacteria to connect cancer cells with T cells or natural killer cells directly within tumors and enhance responses to RAS-targeted therapy. Parker Bridge Fellow Maxime Meylan, PhD, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is investigating how the organization of the tumor microenvironment shapes T-cell responses in cancer. Dr. Meylan will study how tumor cell states and spatial tissue organization create barriers to T-cell infiltration in triple-negative breast cancer, to identify strategies to overcome immune exclusion.

Since 2016, PICI's Early Career Researcher program has awarded scientists from a highly competitive field of applicants across PICI's network of leading cancer research centers. Awardees are selected based on their project's proposed scientific approach, the potential impact it will have on the field of cancer immunotherapy, and its alignment with PICI's mission to develop and accelerate access to breakthrough cancer therapies in order to turn all cancers into curable diseases.

To learn more about PICI and how to support innovative research, visit parkerici.org/donate.

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org | Learn more about the Early Stage Cancer awardees: https://www.parkerici.org/network/directory/

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SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy