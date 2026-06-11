PICKLR CELEBRATED OPENING ITS NEWEST PICKLEBALL CLUB ON JUNE 6th IN AVON, INDIANA

NORTH AMERICA'S PREMIER INDOOR PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE CONTINUES EXPANSION IN INDIANA WITH NEWEST LOCATION

AVON, Ind., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing and largest indoor pickleball franchise, announced that their newest club in Avon, Indiana, hosted their grand opening on Saturday, June 6. The Grand Opening event hosted activities from 12-5 PM including:

All Day Open Play

Dinking Competition

Food Truck & Drink Station

Reveal of 6-Month Membership Winner

Raffles and Prizes, including 3-Month and 6-Month Memberships

The Picklr Avon Celebrated Its Grand Opening June 6, 2026—the third club to open in the greater Indianapolis area, where two more Picklr locations are under development.

Picklr Avon is located 10321 East U.S. Hwy. 36 (Rockville Road) in Avon between Bath & Body Works and Marshalls in the Shiloh Crossing Shopping Center. The 35,000 sq. ft. club features 12 world-class, fully fenced, indoor courts including two championship-sized courts—all offering our patent-pending, pro-quality, outdoor-style court surfacing; a full pro shop; a beer tap wall; and private event space.

This club represents the Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who support and nurture the Picklr's communities nationwide. Pickleball enthusiasts can look forward to additional Picklr clubs opening soon elsewhere across the U.S.

"Bringing the Picklr to Avon means our pickleball community will now have the best-in-class indoor pickleball experience offered on the west side of Indianapolis. We're excited to bring our state-of-the-art club with all-inclusive, one-price memberships; an optimal play environment; and unmatched programming for all ages and levels to Avon. The Picklr is your best choice for indoor play in an incredible pickleball community," said Ron Brock and Dave Gilreath. Brock and Gilreath are partners of Pickle Indy and the Picklr Indiana franchise owners with locations at Keystone Crossing, Noblesville, North Mass, and Greenwood—all in the greater Indianapolis area, and Picklr franchises also being developed in Nashville, Tennessee, and southwest Florida.

Picklr Avon Unlimited Membership is available at Founder Pricing for a limited time at https://thepicklr.com/location/avon/ and gives members access to all of the Picklr locations nationwide. Additionally, the Picklr offers their Junior Membership at all locations, which gives youth an opportunity to build their pathway to pro through unique programming designed to grow their skillset, starting at age 8.

Players can learn more about the Avon location at: https://thepicklr.com/location/avon/

The Picklr Avon is located at 10321 U.S. Hwy 36, Avon, Indiana 46123.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

SOURCE The Picklr Avon