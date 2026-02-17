THE PICKLR CONTINUES EXPANSION IN THE GREATER INDIANAPOLIS AREA WITH THEIR NEWEST LOCATION IN AVON, IN

NORTH AMERICA'S PREMIER INDOOR PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE SET TO OPEN THIRD INDIANAPOLIS LOCATION IN LATE SPRING 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball brand, announced that its newest club in Avon, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis, is set to open late spring of 2026. The 35,000 sq. ft. facility will feature twelve world-class indoor courts, including two championship-sized courts, all built with proprietary outdoor surfacing from Just Courts , the official court layer of both The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and The Picklr. Members will also enjoy a full-service pro shop, a community event space, a locker room with showers, a beer tap wall, and the all new Picklr Mobility Zone featuring custom TRX workouts and equipment.

The Picklr indoor pickleball courts. Photo courtesy of The Picklr Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron Brock, left, and Dave Gilreath, managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, and franchise owners of The Picklr in central Indiana. The Picklr Avon opens late Spring of 2026 and The Picklr North Mass in Indianapolis is slated to open in Fall of 2026.

The Picklr Avon will be located at 10321 East U.S. Hwy. 36, also known as Rockville Road, where the former Big Lots store was located. The third of up to six clubs to open in the greater Indianapolis area, The Picklr Avon is being developed by The Picklr's Indiana franchise owner, Pickle Indy, LLC. Members at The Picklr Avon will enjoy unlimited open play, league and tournament access, and exclusive member programming. Through The Picklr Academy , players of all levels can train with certified instructors in one of the most advanced pickleball development programs in the country. Every membership includes nationwide access , allowing players to access any Picklr club across the United States—making it the most valuable membership in pickleball.

"We kept hearing that Indianapolis-area pickleball lovers wanted us to bring The Picklr to the west side of the City, so we're excited about The Picklr Avon location opening in Spring of 2026," said Ron Brock and Dave Gilreath, local Indianapolis businessmen and managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC. "Our Keystone Crossing and Noblesville clubs have been open for over a year now, and The Picklr North Mass in downtown Indianapolis is under development with a Fall 2026 opening date. The enthusiasm we've seen so far just reinforces that The Picklr offers a top-notch indoor pickleball experience to players across all levels and age groups. Get ready, Avon, for some great pickleball."

This new location reflects The Picklr's continued national growth and commitment to supporting passionate franchise owners who are building the future of pickleball in their communities. The Picklr network is rapidly expanding, with over 500 new clubs and 5,000 courts currently in development across North America. Brock and Gilreath plan to open as many as six locations of The Picklr throughout central Indiana and are looking at potential properties in Greenwood and Zionsville. Pickle Indy also holds The Picklr franchise territories in Nashville, TN, and Fort Myers and Naples, FL.

Players can learn more about The Picklr Avon at https://thepicklr.com/location/avon-in/

Location Address: 10321 East U.S. Hwy. 36, Avon, Indiana 46123

Media will be invited to attend the grand opening.

About The Picklr

The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 500 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

About Pickle Indy, LLC

Pickle Indy was established by Indianapolis business partners Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock to bring The Picklr's premier pickleball facilities to Indiana communities. Having opened The Picklr Keystone Crossing in December, 2024, and The Picklr Noblesville in January, 2025, Pickle Indy is scheduled to open The Picklr Avon in late spring of 2026 and The Picklr North Mass in downtown Indianapolis in fall of 2026. The franchise continues to add locations of The Picklr in central Indiana while expanding its reach to bring The Picklr to Nashville, Tennessee, and the Florida communities of Fort Myers and Naples.

SOURCE The Picklr Avon