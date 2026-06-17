PICS DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds PicS N.V. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Shareholders Who Acquired PicS N.V. Class A Common Stock in the $434.3 Million IPO Urged to Review Legal Options as Complaint Alleges Registration Statement Concealed December 2025 Credit Review That Reclassified R$590 Million in Loans to Default Status

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased PicS Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 IPO at $19.00 per share

Lost money on your PICS investment as shares fell more than 52% to below $9.00

Acquired shares through the Offering Documents, including the Registration Statement and Prospectus

Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PicS raised $434.3 million in gross proceeds from the IPO. By June 4, 2026, shares traded below $9.00, a loss exceeding $10.00 per share for IPO purchasers. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 4, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 imposes strict liability on issuers when a registration statement contains untrue statements of material fact or omits facts necessary to make other statements not misleading. Section 12(a)(2) extends similar liability to those who offer or sell securities by means of a materially misleading prospectus. Neither provision requires proof of fraudulent intent.

The action contends that PicS' Offering Documents, declared effective on January 28, 2026, presented a materially incomplete picture of the Company's credit portfolio health. Specifically, the Prospectus highlighted "strict credit underwriting criteria" and proprietary AI models claiming "up to 3.0 times more accuracy," while allegedly concealing the results of a December 2025 internal review that found historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

The Offering Documents reported a Stage 3 formation rate of 3.6% as of September 30, 2025, but allegedly failed to disclose that this rate had nearly doubled to 7.1% in Q4 2025, which closed before the IPO

failed to disclose that this rate had nearly doubled to 7.1% in Q4 2025, which closed before the IPO The Prospectus touted proprietary credit models and "exclusive behavior credit data" while the Company had already determined these models required significant methodological overhauls in December 2025

The Registration Statement omitted that R$590 million in loan exposures had been reclassified from Stage 2 (underperforming) to Stage 3 (credit-impaired/defaulted), triggering an R$88 million incremental expected credit loss charge

The Offering Documents allegedly failed to comply with SEC Regulation S-K Item 303, which required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties impacting revenues, and Item 105, which required disclosure of the most significant risk factors

failed to comply with SEC Regulation S-K Item 303, which required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties impacting revenues, and Item 105, which required disclosure of the most significant risk factors As pleaded, the risk disclosures characterized already-materialized credit deterioration as hypothetical future possibilities rather than existing conditions

IPO Due Diligence and Underwriter Obligations

Eleven underwriters shared $30.4 million in underwriting discounts and commissions. The action contends that the Underwriter Defendants failed to conduct adequate due diligence in connection with the IPO and the preparation of the Offering Documents, which was a substantial factor leading to the alleged harm.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When an IPO prospectus omits material developments that occurred weeks before the offering, purchasers who relied on those documents deserve a path to recovery." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PICS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PicS N.V. Class A common stock in or traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 IPO and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PICS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PicS made materially false or misleading statements in its IPO Offering Documents regarding the quality of its credit underwriting, the accuracy of its proprietary credit models, and the health of its loan portfolio, while concealing a December 2025 internal review that found deficient credit procedures and necessitated reclassification of R$590 million in loans to default status.

Q: What is the PICS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What court was the PICS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Securities Act of 1933.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP