Piedmont Advantage Members Vote Yes to Merge with Truliant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union members have officially voted to approve their proposed merger with Truliant Federal Credit Union. The vote, finalized during an August 25 special meeting, follows regulatory approvals received in June for the merger to proceed.

The credit unions are set to legally combine on Sept. 1, 2026. The combined organization will be led by Todd Hall, Truliant's President and CEO.

As part of the transition, Piedmont Advantage will temporarily operate as a division of Truliant while both teams work toward full operational and system integration by the end of the first quarter of 2027. Piedmont Advantage members can continue using their existing branches, digital banking services and support channels during this period.

"We are excited to welcome Piedmont Advantage members to Truliant and to build on the trust they have placed in this partnership," said Todd Hall, President and CEO of Truliant.

He added: "As we bring our organizations together, members will gain greater convenience and expanded products, while we strengthen our ability to invest in the communities we serve. Our focus is on making this transition clear, steady and member centered."

As the organizations combine, Piedmont Advantage members will gain access to Truliant's larger branch network, a wider range of services, and an expanded presence across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

"This has been a people-first partnership from day one, grounded in shared values and a clear sense of purpose," said Dion Williams, President and CEO of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. "Our members' vote reflects deep trust in our shared future, ensuring the local relationships and community focus we've built over 77 years only grow stronger under Truliant."

Piedmont Advantage serves about 28,000 members. The combined credit union will serve more than 355,000 members and operate more than 40 locations under the Truliant name and charter, with about $6 billion in assets. The combination strengthens the organizations – each of which has been serving members for more than 70 years – and allows for more investment in member service and community-focused banking.

Additional member updates and transition details will be shared as they become available. For more information, visit pacu.com/strongertogether or truliant.org/strongertogether.

About Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant is a not-for-profit financial institution based in Winston-Salem, N.C. that improves lives by providing great service and straightforward financial solutions. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and serves more than 328,000 members. A top 100 U.S. credit union, Truliant has more than 35 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Piedmont Advantage, a division of Truliant Federal Credit Union

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union serves nearly 28,000 members across central North Carolina and is now a division of Truliant Federal Credit Union.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union