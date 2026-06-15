The Last Lap: The PACU Foundation Holds Fourth and Final Flying Colors Charity 5K and Fun Run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The color powder may fade, but the PACU Foundation's impact won't.

At the foundation's final fundraising event, the Flying Colors Charity 5K and Fun Run, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union employees, family, friends and local runners brought everything they had to make this race the most memorable in its history.

Representatives from Elan Credit Card presented the PACU Foundation with a $10,000 check. Pictured from left to right: Megan Brooks (PACU Foundation Fundraising Chair), Ashley Voorhies and Tara Gazdik (Elan Credit Card), Dion Williams (PACU President & CEO), Jean Golden-Rumer (PACU Foundation President) and Jeanette Stark (PACU Foundation Vice President).

This year's Flying Colors, held on June 13 at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, N.C., far exceeded the foundation's fundraising goal, bringing in more than $30,000 and attracting 186 participants.

The 5K overall winner, with a time of 23:06, was Jared Bahena from Lexington, N.C.

"Every year, I am in awe of how much joy and goodwill this event brings," said Megan Brooks, PACU Foundation's fundraising chair and organizer. "While the morning was filled with exercise and excitement, the spirit of community and the shared purpose of helping those in need drove every heart racing through the course. I am so proud that we were able to close this chapter with such a great event."

Flying Colors Charity Run combines lively color stations with a community-centered purpose, making it a family-friendly event for a meaningful cause. The funds raised support charities that provide emergency financial aid, financial education and essential services to families across the Triad and Charlotte regions.

Since the PACU Foundation's founding in 2020, its mission has been clear: to help residents overcome financial hardship. And through the tireless efforts of volunteer staff and generous donations from PACU members, employees and vendors, the PACU Foundation has gifted more than $142,000 to local charities as of year-end 2025.

A significant factor in the PACU Foundation's progress toward its 2026 fundraising goal was the $10,000 charitable grant from Elan Credit Card's Charitable Giving program, along with an additional $10,000, which was formally presented at this year's Flying Colors.

"This recognition affirms the purpose of our Foundation and the value of meaningful collaborations," said Jean Golden-Rumer, President of the PACU Foundation. "We are grateful for Elan's commitment to helping credit unions turn values into action for the communities we serve. In this being the foundation's final gifting year, we would not be in the same position to support our local charities fighting financial hardship without Elan's generous contribution."

Since the PACU Foundation is the charitable affiliate of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, which is currently in a pending merger with Truliant Federal Credit Union, it will begin winding down its operations by month-end.

Impact doesn't stem from structure. It originates from people, including employees who contribute, members who care, and communities that support one another.

The PACU Foundation extends its gratitude for trusting in something greater than banking. The altruism of donors and volunteers demonstrates that belonging is more than words. Whatever the future holds, the impact will continue to spread, and that's something truly worth preserving.

"I am truly honored to have been part of the PACU Foundation's journey, treasuring the memories and relationships formed with donors, volunteers, and local charities," Golden-Rumer said. "Although this may be the Foundation's conclusion, I am proud of the positive impact our efforts have had on the communities PACU supports. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who dedicated themselves to enhancing the lives of colleagues, neighbors, and community members."

About the PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Piedmont Triad and Charlotte communities.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union