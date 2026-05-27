PIER 4 Residences joins new hospitality-driven initiative with FirstService Residential and Forbes Travel Guide

The premier waterfront community in Boston's Seaport District is among a select group of luxury properties participating in a program designed to bring world-class service standards to residential living.

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIER 4 Residences is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Set directly along Boston Harbor, PIER 4 is distinguished by its highly desirable location, modern design, and strong focus on amenity-driven living. The community's operating environment, combined with consistently high resident expectations, makes it an ideal setting to launch a more structured, hospitality-informed approach to service.

"PIER 4 is a property where service plays a central role in shaping the resident experience," said Andrew Gallucci, general manager with FirstService Residential, the property's management company. "This initiative gives our team a clear framework to elevate consistency, training, and execution, drawing from the same standards used in the world's leading hospitality environments."

"Introducing this program in Boston is an exciting step, and PIER 4 is an inspiring place to begin," said Noushig Hagopian, senior vice president, New England, FirstService Residential. "We are fortunate to have a Board that is forward-thinking and open to new ideas. Their commitment to exploring innovative ways to elevate the resident experience makes it possible to bring this to the market in a meaningful way."

Ralph Verni, Board president, added, "Our goal has always been to ensure the experience at PIER 4 reflects the caliber of the building itself. This program reinforces our commitment to delivering a resident experience that is thoughtful, consistent, and aligned with the expectations of a world-class residential property."

PIER 4 Residences is part of a select group of high-profile communities selected for this rollout, representing a range of luxury residential properties where service excellence is a defining component of day-to-day operations.

PIER 4 Residences is located in Boston's Seaport District, one of the city's most dynamic and rapidly evolving neighborhoods. The area is known for its blend of residential, dining, and cultural destinations, offering residents immediate access to waterfront amenities alongside the broader energy of downtown Boston.

The building itself is designed to maximize its connection to the harbor, with expansive views, thoughtfully planned residences, and shared spaces that bring together indoor and outdoor living. Its waterfront setting, combined with a strong emphasis on lifestyle amenities, creates an environment where service expectations naturally align with those found in luxury hospitality settings.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential